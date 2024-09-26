HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Jlr Uk Plant Set To Make Ev Variants Of All Existing Suvs With £18 Billion Upgrade

JLR UK plant set to make electric SUVs with £500 million upgrade

By: Bloomberg
| Updated on: 26 Sep 2024, 08:41 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Jaguar Land Rover plans to spend £500 million retooling one of its factories in England in order to start manufacturing medium-sized electric SUVs. Th
...
Jaguar Land Rover
Jaguar Land Rover is going to spend £500 million in retooling its Halewood factory into making it all-electric and start manufacturing medium-sized electric SUVs.
Jaguar Land Rover
Jaguar Land Rover is going to spend £500 million in retooling its Halewood factory into making it all-electric and start manufacturing medium-sized electric SUVs.

Jaguar Land Rover plans to spend £500 million ($669 million) retooling one of its factories in England that’s poised to start manufacturing electric SUVs.

The maker of Range Rover and Land Rover vehicles already has invested £250 million in its Halewood plant, near Liverpool, over the last 12 months. The company said in a statement Thursday that it will double its expenditure over the coming years and reiterated that the facility will eventually be its first to go all-electric.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Engine Icon1998.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 64.12 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Audi Q5 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q5
Engine Icon1984 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 65.18 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw X3 (HT Auto photo)
BMW X3
Engine Icon1995 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 57.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mercedes-benz Glb 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-Benz GLB 2024
Engine Icon1332 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 65 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mercedes-benz Glc (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz GLC
Engine Icon1999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 73.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Jaguar F-pace (HT Auto photo)
Jaguar F-Pace
Engine Icon4999 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 69.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Hybrids and electric vehicles to be more affordable in this Indian state

JLR cautioned last month that its push into EVs will cost more than initially planned, citing weak consumer demand and the need to keep developing combustion-engine and plug-in hybrid models for longer. The Tata Motors Ltd.-owned company now plans to spend £18 billion over five years to create electric options for all its models by the end of the decade.

Carmakers across Europe have tapped the brakes on their EV plans amid waning consumer demand and as countries including Germany and Sweden have slashed subsidies. Volvo Car AB earlier this month abandoned its target to sell only fully electric vehicles by 2030, roughly mirroring Mercedes-Benz Group AG’s retreat from a similar goal in May.

Watch: Mercedes EQS SUV review: How much luxury is too much luxury?

The Halewood factory was originally opened by Ford Motor Co. in 1963. It’s been producing key vehicles for JLR in recent years, including the Range Rover Evoque and Discovery Sport. The manufacturer is gearing up to start making medium-size electric sport utility vehicles at the plant alongside combustion-engine and hybrid models.

JLR hasn’t set a date for when hybrid or combustion engine-only vehicles will end at Halewood. The company announced in February that it had pared back the number of fully electric Land Rover models planned by 2026 to four, from six.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 26 Sep 2024, 08:41 AM IST
TAGS: electric vehicles electric car ev JLR Land Rover

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.