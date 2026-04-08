JBM Auto Ltd becomes India's top electric bus maker in FY26 with 24% share

Defying the initial hiccups, India has been witnessing an increasing penetration of electric buses across the country. JBM Auto Limited has claimed to have grabbed more than 24% market share in FY26 in the Indian electric bus segment. The OEM also claimed that in the last fiscal, the company grabbed 79% of the electric tarmac bus market share and over 50% of the intercity luxury coach market.

JBM Auto Limited has grabbed 79% of the overall market share in electric tarmac buses and more than 50% in the intercity luxury coach market in India.

The electric bus manufacturer has stated that in the last financial year, it registered 1,282 units of JBM electric buses in various states, including Telangana, Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Assam. The automaker claims to have expanded its footprint in both city public transport and private transport sectors, like luxury coaches and tarmac buses.

JBM claims to have secured over 10,000 orders

Besides holding 24% market share in the Indian electric bus market, JBM Auto Limited also claims to have a robust order book of more than 10,000 electric buses. With such a strong demand, the company is expecting to see further growth in the coming years. JBM has stated that it is well-positioned to lead India's transition toward about 60% EV penetration in the bus segment by 2030.

Speaking about the company's growth and sales performance in the last financial year, Nishant Arya, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of JBM Auto Ltd. and Chairman of JBM Electric Vehicles (P) Ltd., said that FY26 has been a transformative year for the automaker. "We are honoured to lead India’s transition toward electric mobility, contributing significantly to the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of a carbon-neutral nation. Our emergence as the market leader in FY26 underscores JBM EV’s technological edge and operational excellence," he further added.

Arya also added that the company has proven that its integrated EV platform is the most reliable choice for diverse terrains, with leadership across multiple segments, including the tarmac, luxury coach and the wider public transport segments. "We will continue to scale our manufacturing and R&D capabilities to ensure that every fourth e-bus on Indian roads carries the JBM promise of safety, efficiency, and innovation," he further added.

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