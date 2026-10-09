Jaguar's next all-electric car could be an SUV with Type 01 styling

Jaguar has taken the wrap off the Type 01, a four-door GT that helped relaunch the brand. Also, the Jaguar Type 01 marked the beginning of the iconic British automobile marque's all-electric future. Interestingly, the Type 01 is not going to be the only model forever from Jaguar. The OEM is working on its next project that will be revealed soon.

The next all-electric model from Jaguar is expected to come as an SUV, carrying the styling cues from Type 01 as a foundation.

The next all-electric model from Jaguar is expected to come as an SUV, carrying the styling cues from Type 01 as a foundation. During the briefing for the Type 01 in Gaydon, Rawdon Glover, Jaguar’s Managing Director, reportedly told InsideEVs that the company is marketing the idea of being unafraid to break convention, or refuse to compromise. The automaker has not revealed what the next model is going to be like, but Glover reportedly hinted at a crossover-like model.

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While a four-door GT looks better than a crossover, considering the aesthetics. But considering the current market conditions and consumer preference, a high-riding crossover looks more lucrative for the brand to bring into the market. Jaguar is unlikely to miss that train. The next model promises to offer more practicality. It is slated to be built for a different set of customers, capable of doing a different set of things.

The second Jaguar EV will debut sometime after the automaker starts delivering the Type 01, which indicates a 2028 unveiling. Deliveries for the Type 01 are expected to start by the end of 2027. There is a third model also expected to join Jaguar’s lineup, which would possibly come as a large sedan.

The new Jaguar Type 01 is certainly unlike any Jaguar that came before it. It is a long and wide battery-electric-powered vehicle designed to position the brand above former rivals like Audi and BMW in the ultra-luxury segment. This comes as part of the brand's revamped strategy.

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