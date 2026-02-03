Jaguar upcoming electric four-door GT begins Arctic winter testing

Jaguar is testing its 1,000 hp electric GT in extreme Arctic conditions. Featuring tri-motor AWD and advanced thermal management, this powerful four-door flagship officially debuts later this year.

Tata-owned British automaker, Jaguar, has been seen testing its upcoming all-electric, four-door Grand Tourer (GT) in Arjeplog, Sweden. The extreme winter testing of prototypes in -40°C means that the automaker is conducting the most extensive validation program in its history. The fleet of 150 prototypes is being tested in a mix of different terrains, ranging from frozen lakes, desert dunes and virtual simulations to ensure the reliability of the vehicles across all climatic conditions. The official global reveal of this high-performance GT is slated for later this year.

Jaguar Electric GT Power

The new electric four-door GT model is expected to become the most powerful road-legal Jaguar ever produced. The electric GT will boast a tri-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain, delivering over 1,000 hp. In addition to that, the output is managed by a torque vectoring software, adjusting the power sent to each wheel, making the car feel planted and responsive.

Not only that, but to improve the manoeuvrability of the electric four-door grand tourer, the British automaker has fitted an all-wheel steering system, which further reduces the turning circle at low speeds and provides stability during high-speed lane changes.

Ride Dynamics

The company's engineers have paired raw power with a highly adaptable chassis to live up to the 'Grand Tourer' name. Notably, the dynamic air suspension allows the car to adjust its ride height and firmness based on driving conditions or driver preference. The electric GT car from Jaguar also boasts active twin-valve dampers, which provide millisecond-level adjustments to road imperfections. These systems are further supported by bespoke 23-inch winter tyres, developed specifically to translate the motor's immense torque into grip on low-friction surfaces.

Thermal Management System

The GT car will debut the ThermAssist thermal management system, which addresses range degradation in winter. By utilising heat-scavenging technology, the system can extract thermal energy from the environment, even at sub-zero temperatures as low as -10°C, reducing the energy required for cabin and battery heating by up to 40%.

“Jaguar has always been about driving pleasure, and our new electric four‑door GT will be no different. It marks a step‑change in our technical ambitions. Innovative in‑house electric propulsion technologies combine with the car’s unique proportions and low centre of gravity for a luxurious grand tourer that drives like nothing else," Matt Becker, vehicle engineering director, JLR, said.

