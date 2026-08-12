Jaguar Type 01 interior revealed ahead of October 6 debut

Jaguar has revealed the interior of the upcoming Type 01 electric vehicle ahead of its global debut in New York on 6 October 2026. The production-ready cabin adopts a clean, minimalist layout that moves away from the traditional Jaguar interior style. Instead of wood trim and chrome detailing, the Type 01 focuses on flowing surfaces, digital interfaces and a cabin architecture centred around a full-length spine that runs from the dashboard to the rear seats.

The prototype will also be showcased during Monterey Car Week in North America before the full reveal.

A new cabin layout

The central spine divides the interior into four individual seating areas, giving the Type 01 a distinct four-seat configuration. Jaguar says the design emphasises the car’s longitudinal proportions rather than the conventional horizontal layout used in many modern vehicle interiors.

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Brass-inspired finishes extend across the central spine and the upper door sections, where Jaguar’s leaper emblem has been integrated into the trim. The cabin also draws inspiration from materials such as travertine stone and woven textiles.

Also Read : Jaguar XJ220's modern interpretation surfaces online, looks suave and sleek

Technology integrated into the design

The Type 01 features a large digital instrument display for the driver, while the central touchscreen is relatively compact and designed to appear as part of the dashboard architecture rather than a dominant screen.

A camera-based digital ClearSight rear-view display has been positioned at the base of the windscreen, providing a central rearward view aligned with the height of the exterior mirrors. Hidden storage areas and concealed technology elements are also part of the interior design.

The steering wheel uses a two-spoke design with haptic-touch controls, while conventional column stalks remain visible.

Also Read : Jaguar Type 01 electric four-door GT car tested on Monaco E-Prix circuit

Driver-focused seating

Jaguar has designed the cabin with a low seating position intended to create what it describes as a GT driving position. The sculpted front and rear seats feature a simplified design with minimal pleats or decorative detailing, reinforcing the cabin’s restrained aesthetic.

"Jaguar Type 01 is the first production car to follow our new creative philosophy. Unmistakable from every angle, the interior is no different. With Type 01, we wanted every journey to be an occasion, from how it drives to how it looks and how it makes you feel. With a confidence-inspiring GT driving position, clean and sophisticated technology and dramatic styling, Type 01 has an interior like no other."

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