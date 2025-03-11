Jaguar Type 00 Concept debuts in French Ultramarine, turns heads during Paris Fashion Week

Jaguar Type 00 Concept made a surprise appearance on the streets of Paris, showcasing a striking new hue called French Ultramarine. This fresh color contrasts sharply with its previous Miami Pink and London Blue finishes. Retaining its silver-accented lower body and signature alloy wheels, the two-door coupe took its first public drive under its own power.

The Jaguar Type 00 Concept debuted in Paris, flaunting a new French Ultramarine color. The upcoming all-electric GT, set for a late 2025 release, will retain the concept's design and is expected to come with a range of up to 770 km.

The concept car was seen navigating city streets before stopping outside a Paris Fashion Week venue. Days before this Paris showcase, Jaguar’s Managing Director, Rawdon Glover, shed light on the brand’s upcoming all-electric four-door GT, slated for a late 2025 debut. He confirmed that the production model would indeed carry forward the radical Type 00 styling, without compromises to performance, aerodynamics, or safety.

Recent glimpses of the new GT reveal that it adopts a streamlined, performance-orientated silhouette sporting an elongated hood, narrow LED headlights, a sculpted roofline, and an assured stance. Internally, Jaguar is now focusing on high-quality craftsmanship and driving characteristics rather than bombarding one with gimmicks.

Jaguar GT’s current status

The upcoming Jaguar GT, which will underpin the carmaker’s dedicated EV platform, will have its electric powertrain components shared with various other JLR models while maintaining a flair unto itself. The brand is targeting a range of up to 770 km and an output of 956 hp.

Testing for the new Jaguar has already commenced. Glover himself tested the prototype at speeds of 258 kmph, calling it one of his most exhilarating moments with Jaguar. Interestingly, the engineering team has taken inspiration from quintessential Jaguar models while honing the ride and handling of the GT to preserve its character of a true driver's car.

More Jaguar EVs to come

]Following the launch of the GT, Jaguar will augment the introduction of two other electric models—a full-size sedan and a luxury SUV—expanding its profile in the EV space. With expected pricing over $130,000 (RS 1.13 crore, approx), the GT hopes to put Jaguar on the luxury EV market map.

While some automakers reconsider their plans for electrification, however, Jaguar stands by its commitment to build an all-electric future. Glover added that the brand's EV-only architecture, developed from 2021, makes any future use of combustion impossible. Thus, Jaguar will stay well ahead of the curve for sustainable luxury performance.

