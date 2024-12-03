Jaguar Type 00 Concept breaks cover entering a new era of electric mobility

Amidst a much controversial brand redesign, Jaguar has pulled the wraps off the new Type 00 Concept, previewing what would lead to an electric four-door GT soon. The new Jaguar Type 00 Concept unleashes a new era for the famed British automaker as it plans to go all-electric and upmarket in this new era. The Type 00 Concept has been showcased at Miami Art Week in Florida, US, and brings vivid colours and geometrical shapes in a new minimalist avatar.

Jaguar Type 00 Concept: Controversial Design

While not visible initially, the Jaguar Type 00 Concept borrows some of its cues from the brand’s legacy. The long bonnet blends into the fastback body style, reminiscent of the iconic Jaguar E-Type. Jaguar calls the new design language ‘Exuberant Modernism. It’s bold, sharp, and nothing we’ve seen from the brand before.

The Jaguar Type 00 Concept gets a minimalist design with flatter exterior surfaces and a bold yet simplistic front

It’s also equally controversial as the brand redesign with the rather simplistic front that features the razor-thin lights on top and two more below. The grille is rectangular and embossed on the body, while vertical panels are behind the front fenders.

With no rear windscreen, the Type 00 Concept gets a pantograph tailgate that opens to give access to the rear cargo shelf

The wheelbase is stretched out with extremely short overhangs giving it the quintessential fastback identity. At the same time, the rear is deceptively simple with the Wil slats, full-width taillights, and beefy rear fenders adding some visual heft. There’s no rear windscreen on the Type 00 Concept but you get rear-facing cameras that deploy when needed from the brass ingots. Jaguar calls the rear a "pantograph tailgate" that opens to give access to the rear cargo shelf. The aesthetics are complete with the butterfly doors offering access to the front seats.

The cabin continues with a minimalist theme with hidden screens and a central spine separating the front row

Jaguar Type 00 Concept: Minimalist Interior

The cabin follows the equally minimalist theme complete with the front flat front seats separated by a brass spine in the centre. There’s no instrumentation or controls but you have two large screens rotate from the dashboard on either side of the spine. The overall appearance may seem odd but that seems to pretty much be the underlying theme of JaGUar’s reinvention anyway. The automaker further says the cabin gets wool-blended seats, while the centre spine is made of travertine stone.

The new electric four-door GT will be based on the new Jaguar Electric Architecture with a targeted range of up to 770 km

Jaguar Type 00 Concept: Expected Range

The four-door GT to come from the Type 00 Concept will be based on dedicated Jaguar Electric Architecture (JEA). The carmaker says it’s targeting a range of up to 770 km (WLTP) and capable of charging up to 321 km in just 15 minutes with ultra-fast charging capability. Jaguar’s maiden offering under the new platform will arrive in 2026 but we should see the pre-production version by late 2025.

