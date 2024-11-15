Jaguar shows off four-door all-electric luxury GT in camouflage as testing begins

Jaguar is undergoing a metamorphosis as it moves into a new era of mobility. The brand will go all-electric with its future models and has now showcased its highly anticipated four-door GT, well sort of. Jaguar has begun testing its all-new luxury EV and the camouflaged test mule gives us a first glimpse of what we can expect from the offering, ahead of its global debut next year.

Jaguar Four-Door Electric GT Prototype

The upcoming Jaguar four-door electric GT will go on sale in 2026 as the brand plans to take a hiatus globally in 2025 when it comes to selling cars. Under the ‘Reimagine Strategy’, the automaker has rolled out the prototypes of its uber-luxury offering on British roads. The prototypes of the all-electric four-door GT have completed thousands of kilometres of virtual and physical testing and will soon be deployed for testing across different roads across the world.

The Jaguar all-electric four-door GT gets massive proportions with a long bonnet, a long wheelbase, and short front overhang

The camouflaged Jaguar super GT shows off its long bonnet with an upright front and a short overhang. The test mule gets a raked A-pillar and what appears to be a sloping roofline that’ll and a raked rear windscreen. The long wheelbase promises a spacious cabin along with the fastback styling. The new offering will be a top-of-the-line EV that will take on the Porsche Taycan, Audi e-tron GT, and the like in the segment.

New Design Language

The upcoming Jaguar all-electric GT will also debut a new design language for the automaker, which will be replicated on the next saloon and SUV that will join the brand’s lineup in the coming years. The automaker’s upcoming electric lineup will be based on the new Jaguar Electric Architecture (JEA) and will be built at the automaker’s facility in Solihull in the UK.

The four-door GT will be the most powerful ever built by Jaguar. The all-electric offering is expected to offer a range of about 700 km, while the most is expected to churn out around 600 bhp. Jaguar will preview its new design language with the Design Vision Concept at Miami Art Week on December 2, 2024. We’ll get our first glimpse at what the model will look like in the final form then.

