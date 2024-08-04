iVoomi JeetX ZE review: Can it win hearts?

India's love affair with two wheels runs deep. From bustling metros to tranquil villages, scooters are an integral part of daily life. One of the key reasons behind the popularity of two wheelers is also their nature of being more fuel efficient than four wheelers. Building on the fuel efficiency story are electric two wheelers. With the push towards sustainable mobility, electric scooters are making waves.

Riding on these waves, there are literally a plethora of options to consider when it comes to electric two-wheelers, especially in the scooter segment. One of the latest is the Indian electric vehicle startup, iVoomi. iVoomi recently launched the JeetX ZE. While the electric scooter was first introduced in 2022, iVoomi has recently updated the Jeet X ZE with a number of changes.

The iVoomi JeetX ZE comes in three variants, 2.1 kWh battery pack priced at ₹89,999, 2.4 kWh battery pack priced at ₹94,999 and 3kWh battery pack priced at ₹99,999. All the prices are ex-showroom.

iVoomi JeetX ZE: Design

Just like other e-scooters, the iVoomi JeetX ZE too looks handsome with the inclusion of modern elements.Unlike some other startups, iVoomi has wisely avoided going overboard with the design, which is a wise move by the company. Interestingly, the JeetX ZE bears a resemblance to several other e-scooters from different startups, raising questions about originality. Don’t know who copied whom, but nonetheless, the iVoomi JeetX ZE looks conventionally good with being modern at the same time.

Up front, the e-scooter gets square-ish headlight with X-Shaped DRLs, reminiscent of the Vespa SX while down below it gets a U-shaped DRL. Customers can choose from three colours of JeetX ZE, including Nardo Grey, Ultra Red and Urban Green.

While it gets fancy treatment around the exterior, one observation made was the poor build quality at places. The panel gaps on the iVoomi JeetX ZE are very prominent while the plastic quality at places is questionable.

iVoomi JeetX ZE: Features

Another area through which iVoomi is trying to lure the customers is with its features list. The iVoomi JeetX ZE gets plenty of features starting with the LED instrument cluster with an application that can connect via Bluetooth. The LED screen with the bluetooth connectivity shows information such as distance to empty, turn-by-turn navigation, call and SMS alerts and there is geo-fencing on offer as well.

However, a longer feature list is not necessarily always positive, especially if those features can not fulfil the jobs that they are supposed to do. The LED display for example. While it looks fancy on paper, in reality the display can be really annoying especially riding in daylight.

During daytime, the instrument cluster is absolutely not visible no matter what. As a matter of fact, when you try to view the display by covering it, you loose your concentration on the road which can be fatal.

However, all is not bad. The storage spaces for example are quite useful. You get two storage areas, one in the front and one under the seat. Although not massive, these storage areas are quite decent and can fit regular grocery items or even a half face helmet.

iVoomi JeetX ZE: Performance

This is where the real test of the iVoomi JeetX ZE begins. iVoomi says that the JeetX ZE comes in three battery pack options 2.1 kWh, 2.4 kWh and 3 kWh with a claimed range of 80-120 kms, 95-140 kms and 130-170 kms per charge respectively. The one we were riding was the 2.4 kWh version. The claimed range for the 2.4kWh model in eco mode is 140 kms, while for rider and sports mode it is 120 kms and 95 kms respectively.

However, with the batteries fully juiced up, the scooter displayed a range of 120 kms in ‘Eco’ mode. Now in ‘Eco’ mode, the scooter won’t go beyond 20 kmph. Meanwhile in ‘Rider’ mode which limits the scooter to reach 30 kmph, the claimed range on the instrument cluster drops down to 100 kms. While in ‘Sports’ mode which allows the scooter to reach 48 kmph (not too sports mode like), the claimed range drops down to 86 kms. Moreover, the top speed of the scooter as claimed by the manufacturer is 57 kmph.

Interestingly, as soon as you start accelerating, the range starts dropping at a much faster rate than other e-scooters. Moreover, when going full throttle, the range starts dropping even quicker than you can count.

Another observation made during the ride is that while the scooter can reach 48 kmph in ‘Sports’ mode, the top speed also starts dropping as soon as you hit the 85 per cent mark. Speaking of the battery pack, it takes almost 9-10 hours to refill nearly empty. However, one saving grace was that the battery is removable which makes it easier to recharge for someone living in a multistoried building.

iVoomi JeetX ZE: Ride and handling

This is one area where the iVoomi JeetX ZE redeems some points back.The iVoomi JeetX ZE offers a familiar, upright riding position ideal for city commuting. The seat too is quite comfortable.

The ride quality is smooth, even on rough surfaces. Like the JeetX, the JeetX ZE is equipped with 12-inch wheels at both the front and rear, providing excellent stability in a straight line and around corners. Although we didn't engage in aggressive cornering, the JeetX ZE held its line well through turns, and mid-corner corrections were easy, thanks in part to its light 94-kilogram kerb weight. Acceleration is somewhat quick, allowing for easy manoeuvring in city traffic.

While the brakes are responsive and avoid grabbing, they do produce noticeable noise, which might be a minor annoyance for some riders.

iVoomi JeetX ZE: Conclusion

The iVoomi JeetX ZE boasts features like an LED display and Bluetooth connectivity, which may seem impressive at first glance. However, these additions don't necessarily enhance the riding experience. While they look good on paper, their novelty tends to wear off quickly.

The true enjoyment of any product lies in its dynamics and performance. The iVoomi JeetX ZE is well-tuned for city riding conditions, but its battery performance is a drawback. The unpredictable range limits its practical use, making it suitable only for short trips. I typically used its within 10-12kms of my residence at best.

While that wouldn’t have been a concern if the prices were between ₹50,000 and ₹60,000. However at the price at which the iVoomi JeetX ZE is being offered, which is ₹94,999, there are other products as well which are coming from well established brands and have a more predictable performance. Moreover, the limited presence of iVoomi itself is also something to look out for.

Now if iVoomi rectifies these issues of range and build quality, the JeetX ZE can truly be one of the best city commuters, but as of now you are better off with products from some of the established brands, until and unless you are craving for an iVoomi e-scooter.

