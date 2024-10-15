HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Ivoomi Electric Scooters Get Discount Of Up To 10,000 For Festive Season

iVoomi electric scooters get discount of up to 10,000 for festive season

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Oct 2024, 09:54 AM
  • iVoomi is offering discount and offers on its JeetX ZE and S1 range of electric scooters.
iVoomi
The iVoomi JeetX ZE comes in three variants, 2.1 kWh battery pack priced at ₹89,999, 2.4 kWh battery pack priced at ₹94,999 and 3kWh battery pack priced at ₹99,999.
iVoomi
iVoomi, an electric two-wheeler manufacturer has announced discounts of up to 10,000 on its electric scooters. The discounts are being offered on top-end iVoomi JeetX ZE and the more affordable iVoomi S1 range as well. Customers intending to buy the JeetX ZE can now benefit from a discount of up to 10,000, while those opting for the S1 are eligible for a discount of 5,000. In addition to these discounts, iVOOMi Energy has introduced appealing offers, including a zero down payment loan, 0 per cent interest, and monthly instalments starting as low as 1,411.

The iVoomi JeetX gets a massive price reduction of 10,000 and now retails at 89,999 (ex-showroom). The electric scooter stays the same in terms of hardware and comes with a top speed of 65 kmph, and is available in five colour choices.

The iVoomi S1 gets a discount of 5,000 and is now available at 79,999 (ex-showroom). The budget-friendly e-scooter offers a range of 120 km (claimed) with a top speed of 57 kmph. The model can be charged from 0-50 per cent in two hours.

Finally, the iVoomi S1 2.0 electric scooter gets a 5,000 discount as well and now retails at 82,999 (ex-showroom). The model promises a riding range of 110 km (claimed) on a single charge and is available in six colours. More recently, iVoomi announced the option for existing customers to upgrade their e-scooters with cloud-connected services including Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation for a premium of 2,999.

(Read more: iVoomi JeetX ZE review: Can it win hearts?)

Mr. Ashwin Bhandari, CEO and co-founder of iVOOMi, said, "At iVOOMi, our mission has always been to make sustainable mobility affordable and accessible to everyone. As the festive season approaches, we’re excited to make it even easier for our customers to experience the future of mobility with attractive discounts and financing options. "

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 15 Oct 2024, 09:21 AM IST
TAGS: iVoomi iVoomi Energy electric scooters EV electric vehicles

