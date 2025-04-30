Isuzu D-Max EV unveiled globally: Design, features, range and India launch timeline

The Isuzu D-Max EV electric pickup has been unveiled officially at the 2025 Commercial Vehicle Show in Birmingham. The electric pickup truck had previously been displayed in concept form at the Bharat Mobility Global Auto Expo 2025.

The new electric pickup is Isuzu's maiden attempt at EV pickups, and it is a promising option for both personal and commercial use. While the productions for the electric pickup truck have already commenced globally, it is unclear whether the EV will be launched in India.

Isuzu D-Max EV: Design

At first sight, the D-Max EV closely resembles its internal combustion counterpart, maintaining the rugged and muscular posture the pickup is famous for. Yet, Isuzu has made subtle yet effective tweaks to announce its electric persona.

It gets a front grille that's closed off, restyled LED headlamps, and sleek dual-tone alloy wheels that serve as a differentiator from its ICE counterpart. Customers will have the option of two body styles that they're familiar with: the double cab and the extended cab, to suit different lifestyle and business requirements.

Isuzu D-Max EV: Features

While Isuzu has not yet announced the complete interior design, initial reports indicate a dramatic improvement in cabin quality. Better materials, a bigger touchscreen infotainment system, and improved driver-assistance technology are expected.

The electric D-Max also guarantees a quieter ride, with noise and vibration levels cut by as much as 10 per cent. While exact ADAS features are not yet disclosed, the upgrades promise a more sophisticated and technology-friendly driving experience.

Isuzu D-Max EV: Specifications

Under the hood—or under the floor—lies a 66.9 kWh battery with a dual-motor configuration. This setup provides 190 hp of power and 325 Nm of torque, closely comparable to the performance of the diesel D-Max. The EV pickup is claimed to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 10.1 seconds and has a top speed of 128 kmph.

On a single charge, it is estimated to cover a range of 263 km, which makes it ideal for urban driving and light-duty towing. Global market production has already commenced at Isuzu's Thai plant, though the Indian variant might be some time off since the outgoing model is left-hand drive alone.

