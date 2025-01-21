Isuzu D-Max BEV concept showcased at Auto Expo 2025. Here's how much range it gets

The Japanese electric pickup concept, Isuzu D-Max BEV Concept was showcased at the Auto Expo 2025. The all-electric Isuzu D-Max BEV concept made its global debut at the 2024 Bangkok International Motor Show in Thailand. The Isuzu D-Max BEV concept mimics the diesel pick-up truck.

The concept looks similar to the road-going version barring the blue highlights and revised grille that denote its electric powertrain. The company says the D-Max BEV concept has the same payload capacity as its diesel counterpart. Interestingly, the D-Max EV Concept is siad to have been primarily designed for the European market, with an initial launch planned in 2025 in regions like Norway.

Following this, the D-Max BEV will be rolled out to other markets, including Thailand, the UK, Australia, and additional countries, depending on market demand and the progress of EV charging infrastructure in those areas. Powering the concept is a 66.9 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Meanwhile, power comes from two electric motors, one on each axle.

The front electric motor churns out 54 bhp and 108 Nm, while the rear electric motor produces 121 bhp and 217 Nm. The combined output stands at 174 bhp and 325 Nm of peak torque. The top speed is restricted to 130 kmph with power going to all four wheels with a full-time 4WD system. The concept has a payload capacity of 1,000 kg with a 3,500 kg towing capacity.

Isuzu D-Max BEV Concept: Design

The Isuzu D-Max BEV concept mixes old ruggedness with modern design sensibilities. At the front, there is a grille-less design integrating rectangular accents, LED headlights, and an illuminated Isuzu emblem. The sides feature very prominent wheel arches with angular body lines that convey the intended off-road capability of the truck along with massive alloy wheels that give it a very rugged appearance. In the rear, a simple tailgate design is combined with unique LED taillights to complete the more contemporary look of the truck.

Isuzu D-Max BEV Concept: Cabin and features

The interior of the Isuzu D-Max BEV concept focuses on simplicity and function, utilizing high-quality materials. The truck has a digital driver display combined with a touchscreen infotainment system on the dashboard, which offers access to navigation, connectivity services, and controls for the vehicle's different systems.

The concept has some useful features including a 360-degree camera system, an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), dual-zone climate control, and a wireless charger for cell phones to enhance functionality and ease of use.

Isuzu D-Max BEV Concept: Production Plans

The Isuzu D-Max BEV is near production ready and will enter production this year in markets like Norway, the UK, Australia, Thailand and more. Isuzu has not revealed when it plans to bring the production version to the Indian market. That said, the new-gen D-Max V-Cross is yet to make its way to India.

