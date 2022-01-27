Is this world's first Tesla Semi fleet parked at a Megacharging station?

Tesla Semi will be available in two different range variants, offering up to 804 km on a single charge.

Tesla has just shared an image of four of its Semi Class 8 all-electric trucks, parked side by side at a Megacharging station at the EV maker's Ggafactory 1 in Nevada. This seems the first fleet of Tesla Semi. While three of the Tesla Semis parked at the Megacharging station are full-blown models, one has a smaller cab.

This indicates the Tesla Semis will come with different configurations.

The US electric vehicle manufacturer is tight-lipped about the progress of the Tesla Semi. The automaker didn't say anything about the progress of the Tesla Semi in its fourth-quarter 2021 financial report. However, it is expected that Tesla will deploy a limited number of Semis later this year. Currently, Tesla Semi's status is in development and the final production site for this electric vehicle has not been confirmed.

Several companies have already shown interest to purchase Tesla Semis. One of them is PepsiCo expected to receive the first Tesla Semi by the end of 2021. However, that didn't happen. Now, with tesla installing the Megachargers, it seems the automaker is entering a pilot deployment phase in near future.

Tesla showcased two concepts of Semi heavy-duty trucks back in 2017. It seems the automaker is likely to enter the production of Tesla Semi in 2023. The Tesla Semi will compete with rivals such as Nikola Two and Geely Hometruck upon launch.

The Tesla Semi is expected to come in two variants. The smaller variant will offer a 484 km range, while the larger one will offer an 804 km range on a single charge. It is likely to come with an acceleration capability of 0-96 kmph with a 40-ton load in 20 seconds. The Tesla Semi is claimed to come with an energy consumption capability of less than 2 kWh per mile.

The Tesla Semi will get power from four independent electric motors fitted on the rear axle, which means two motors will be powering each rear wheel. The shorter range Tesla Semi is expected to be priced at $150,000, while the longer-range variant of the heavy-duty electric truck is likely to be priced from $180,000. The reservation price for the Tesla Semi is $20,000. These electric heavy-duty trucks are claimed to offer the operators around $200,000 worth of fuel savings.

