Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Is this world's first Tesla Semi fleet parked at a Megacharging station?

Is this world's first Tesla Semi fleet parked at a Megacharging station?

Tesla Semi will be available in two different range variants, offering up to 804 km on a single charge.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 27 Jan 2022, 12:41 PM
The US electric vehicle manufacturer is tight-lipped about the progress of the Tesla Semi.

Tesla has just shared an image of four of its Semi Class 8 all-electric trucks, parked side by side at a Megacharging station at the EV maker's Ggafactory 1 in Nevada. This seems the first fleet of Tesla Semi. While three of the Tesla Semis parked at the Megacharging station are full-blown models, one has a smaller cab.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Thar
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

This indicates the Tesla Semis will come with different configurations.

(Also Read: Elon Musk drives Tesla Cybertruck prototype around Giga Texas, finds it awesome)

The US electric vehicle manufacturer is tight-lipped about the progress of the Tesla Semi. The automaker didn't say anything about the progress of the Tesla Semi in its fourth-quarter 2021 financial report. However, it is expected that Tesla will deploy a limited number of Semis later this year. Currently, Tesla Semi's status is in development and the final production site for this electric vehicle has not been confirmed.

Several companies have already shown interest to purchase Tesla Semis. One of them is PepsiCo expected to receive the first Tesla Semi by the end of 2021. However, that didn't happen. Now, with tesla installing the Megachargers, it seems the automaker is entering a pilot deployment phase in near future.

Tesla showcased two concepts of Semi heavy-duty trucks back in 2017. It seems the automaker is likely to enter the production of Tesla Semi in 2023. The Tesla Semi will compete with rivals such as Nikola Two and Geely Hometruck upon launch.

The Tesla Semi is expected to come in two variants. The smaller variant will offer a 484 km range, while the larger one will offer an 804 km range on a single charge. It is likely to come with an acceleration capability of 0-96 kmph with a 40-ton load in 20 seconds. The Tesla Semi is claimed to come with an energy consumption capability of less than 2 kWh per mile.

The Tesla Semi will get power from four independent electric motors fitted on the rear axle, which means two motors will be powering each rear wheel. The shorter range Tesla Semi is expected to be priced at $150,000, while the longer-range variant of the heavy-duty electric truck is likely to be priced from $180,000. The reservation price for the Tesla Semi is $20,000. These electric heavy-duty trucks are claimed to offer the operators around $200,000 worth of fuel savings.

First Published Date: 27 Jan 2022, 12:41 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Semi electric vehicles electric truck electric mobility EV electric car electric vehicle
Related Stories
First batch of Tesla Model Y electric cars spotted at Texas Gigafactory
23 Jan 2022
Tesla expected to maintain electric vehicle manufacturer leader spot: Moody's
25 Jan 2022
Elon Musk drives Tesla Cybertruck prototype around Giga Texas, finds it awesome
27 Jan 2022
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has found a friend in Aaditya Thackeray. Here is why
20 Jan 2022
One electric car every year: Bentley to launch five EVs starting in 2025
27 Jan 2022
BMW-powered AirCar flying car gets another step closer to mass production
24 Jan 2022
Tesla asked for more information on in-car video game probe
26 Jan 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS