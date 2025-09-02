HT Auto
Is This The Electric Polo? Volkswagen Id.2 Concept Previewed Ahead Of Iaa Mobility 2025

Is this the electric Polo? Volkswagen ID.2 teased ahead of 2025 Munich auto show

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 02 Sept 2025, 13:00 pm
  • The Volkswagen ID.2 is an all-electric SUV built on the MEB Entry architecture and is expected to deliver a range of up to 450 km. 

Volkswagen has previewed official design sketches of its upcoming subcompact electric SUV, expected to be the ID.2 (Andreas Mindt/Instagram)
Volkswagen has previewed official design sketches of its upcoming subcompact electric SUV, expected to be the ID.2
Volkswagen is gearing up to debut its upcoming subcompact electric SUV at the IAA Mobility Show in Munich, Germany, as previewed via official design sketches posted on social media by Andreas Mindt, the automaker’s head of design. Expected to be called the Volkswagen ID.2, this will be slotted in as the most affordable EV from the German manufacturer, with the aim of expanding its footprint within the mass market EV sector.

The upcoming entry-level EV is part of Volkswagen’s effort to revamp its electric portfolio with a new range of mass-market EVs. Billed as a near-production concept car for now, the ID.2 is the electric iteration of the T-Cross and will be slotted below the ID.4. What’s more is that the ID.2 may be launched as the electric successor to the Volkswagen Polo in many global markets. To this end, it is expected to be positioned as a spiritual successor, rather than a direct conversion.

Volkswagen ID.2: Design and features

The Volkswagen ID.2 brings a commanding presence, as showcased by the sketches. The SUV rides on oversized alloys while sporting chunky bumpers and a wide stance. These design features, however, are expected to be toned down when the model reaches production.

The ID.2’s front end gets sleek LED headlamps connected with what appears to be a chrome strip running across the nose. The sculpted fenders add to its bold look, while the rear sports full-width taillights and an oversized diffuser with more LED elements.

The cabin will get a clean, futuristic look and is expected to feature a 12.9-inch infotainment display and a 10.9-inch digital cluster alongside a range of physical controls for settings and creature comforts. The EV will further feature drive modes with varying display themes.

Also Read : Volkswagen to unveil 4 new models and future tech at IAA Mobility 2025

Volkswagen ID.2: Battery and range

The ID.2 all-electric SUV will be built on Volkswagen’s MEB Entry architecture, which underpins the ID.1Every and ID.2All hatchback concept models. It is expected to be offered in both front and all-wheel drive with single and dual-motor configurations available in the lineup. The SUV will bring two battery pack options, with an expected single-charge range extending up to approximately 450 km.

While official details on pricing have not yet been disclosed, the Volkswagen ID.2 will be slotted above the ID.2all hatchback, commanding an expected price range of €25,000–30,000 (approximately 25.74 lakh to 30.89 lakh).

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 02 Sept 2025, 13:00 pm IST
TAGS: electric vehicles ev electric car Volkswagen

