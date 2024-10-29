HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Is This The Citroen Basalt Ev? New Spy Shots Suggests So

Citroen Basalt test mule spotted. Is this the EV version?

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Oct 2024, 10:00 AM
  • Citroen Basalt EV is expected to offer a bigger battery pack and more range than the eC3.
Citroen Basalt EV
Citroen Basalt EV will come with a few cosmetic changes. (Facebook/S G N Murthy)
Citroen Basalt EV
Citroen Basalt EV will come with a few cosmetic changes.

Earlier this year, Citroen India introduced the Basalt in the Indian market. It seems like Citroen has already started working on the electrified version of the Basalt. Recently, a test mule of the Basalt was spotted with camouflage that had few changes when compared to the Basalt that is currently on sale in the market.

Citroen Basalt EV: Design changes

From the spy shots, we can make out that there is a redesigned front bumper that has no grille but the air dam is updated. This is mostly done on ICE cars because internal combustion engines need air to cool down as well as to function. On the other hand, electric vehicles only need air to cool down the components once in a while. This is also a major area where manufacturers can redesign to improve the airflow and reduce the drag coefficient.

Citroen Basalt EV
There are no changes to the rear of the Basalt EV. Once launched, there could be a different badging on offer though. ((Facebook/S G N Murthy))
Citroen Basalt EV
There are no changes to the rear of the Basalt EV. Once launched, there could be a different badging on offer though. ((Facebook/S G N Murthy))

On the sides, there could be a new set of alloy wheels or aero wheel caps that would further help in improving the air flow. The charging port could be placed on the rear left fender.

Apart from this, the rest of the car stays the same. So, the headlamp design, wraparound tail lamp, door handles, coupe-like roofline and the car's overall profile have not been changed.

Citroen Basalt EV: Specifications

The Citroen eC3 which is currently the only electric vehicle that Citroen sells in India gets a 29.2 kWh battery pack. So, the Basalt EV should get a larger battery pack of around 35kWh. The eC3 has an ARAI-rated driving range of 320 km. So, with a larger battery pack, the Basalt EV should have a claimed range of around 400 km on a single charge.

(Read more: Citroen Basalt coupe SUV in mind? Here's which variant offers most VFM)

Citroen Basalt EV: Features

Most of the features from the ICE-powered Basalt will be carried forwarded to the Basalt EV. So, expect it to come with a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system but they will be revised to show EV-related information such as battery charge, regen and range.

There would also be a tyre pressure monitoring system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, multi-function steering wheel, and wireless charger among others.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 29 Oct 2024, 10:00 AM IST
TAGS: Citroen Citroen India Basalt electric vehicles EV electric cars

