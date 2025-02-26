Is MG Windsor EV Essence the most value for money variant? Here's why

The MG Windsor EV has become one of the favourites amongst electric vehicle buyers since its launch in September 2024. The EV was initially launched at ₹13.50 lakh, ex-showroom, with the fixed battery and ₹9.99 lakh, ex-showroom + ₹3.5 per km, for the BaaS model, the prices of the Windsor EV have gone up. With the price hike, the Windsor EV now starts at ₹14 lakh, ex-showroom, with the fixed battery and ₹9.99 lakh + ₹3.9 per km for BaaS.

While the prices have gone, the MG Windsor EV still remains one of the most value for money models in the passenger electric vehicle market. In fact, the top spec Windsor Ev Essence remains the most value for money variant in the lineup. Here’s why.

MG Windsor EV Essence: Price

The Essence is the top spec variant in the Windsor EV lineup and is priced at ₹16 lakh, ex-showroom, with the fixed battery, while with the BaaS, the top spec is priced at ₹12.5 lakh + ₹3.9 per km. While the Essence is pricier than the Exclusive variant, which is the second to top variant in the lineup, by ₹1 lakh, the Essence variant gets loads of features to justify the price tag.

MG Windsor EV Essence: Features

Being the top spec variant, the MG Windsor EV Essence gets all the bells and whistles. It gets a 15.6 inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8.8 inch digital driver display, six way adjustable power driver seats along with ventilated front seats.

The Essence variant further gets auto-folding ORVMs, a rear centre armrest with cup holders, a 360-degree camera, LED cornering lights, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), an auto-dimming IRVM, a rear defogger and connected car technology along with multi-color ambient lighting to create a customizable interior atmosphere, a premium nine speaker Infinity audio system, a panoramic glass roof and an air purifier.

MG Windsor EV Essence: Specs

MG Windsor EV is powered by a 38 kWh battery pack across all the variants. The electric powertrain churns out 134 bhp peak power and 200 Nm of maximum torque. The EV promises up to 331 kilometre range on a single charge.

