Is Hyundai Creta Electric Smart (O) LR the most value for money variant to buy? Here's why

The Hyundai Creta Electric was launched in January 2025 with a starting price of ₹17.99 lakh, while the top end variant of the electric vehicle has been priced at ₹23.50 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom. The Hyundai Creta Electric is offered across five broad variants with two battery pack options. The smaller 42kWh battery pack is claimed to offer a range of 390 km while the larger 51.4kWh battery pack gets a claimed range of 473 km.

With a starting price of ₹17.99 lakh, the Creta Electric is offered in five variants -Executive, Smart, Smart (O), Premium and Excellence. While the most loaded option in the Creta Electric range is the Excellence trim level and the most affordable is the Executive variant, the Smart (O) with the larger battery pack remains the most value for money variant. Here’s why.

Hyundai Creta Electric Smart (O) LR - Price and Features

The Creta Electric Smart (O) becomes the base variant for the larger 51.4kWh battery pack. This variant is also offered with the 42kWh battery pack. The Smart (O) with 42kWh battery pack is priced at ₹19.50 lakh, ex-showroom, while the 51.4kWh battery pack is priced at ₹21.50 lakh. In terms of features, the Smart (O) gets rear window sunshade, wireless phone charger, ambient light and six-way power adjustable driver seat. Additionally, it also features T rear LED reading lights and a panoramic sunroof over the Smart trim level. The larger battery pack option also adds a battery heater.

While the Smart (O) LR is about ₹1.5 lakh pricier than the Premium variant, which gets more features, the Smart (O) LR offers much more range than the Premium variant. The latter is only available with the smaller 42 kWh battery with a claimed range of 390 km. While in terms of features, the Smart (O) LR only misses out on vehicle-to-load functionality and ADAS features.

When compared to the top spec Excellence, which is only available with the larger battery pack and is priced at ₹23.50 lakh, ex-showroom, the Smart (O) LR misses out on ventilated front seats and cooled glovebox, foldable seatback tables, electrochromic IRVM with telematic switches, front parking sensors, digital key, rain sensing wiper and blind spot monitoring. However, the Smart (O) LR variant is ₹2 lakh more affordable than the Excellence variant.

