HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Is Hyundai Creta Electric Smart (o) Lr The Most Value For Money Variant To Buy? Here's Why

Is Hyundai Creta Electric Smart (O) LR the most value for money variant to buy? Here's why

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Feb 2025, 13:06 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • With a starting price of 17.99 lakh, the Creta Electric is offered in five variants - Executive, Smart, Smart (O), Premium and Excellence.
Creta Electric
Hyundai Creta Electric Smart (O) is offered with two battery pack options - 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh. (Bloomberg)
Creta Electric
Hyundai Creta Electric Smart (O) is offered with two battery pack options - 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh.

The Hyundai Creta Electric was launched in January 2025 with a starting price of 17.99 lakh, while the top end variant of the electric vehicle has been priced at 23.50 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom. The Hyundai Creta Electric is offered across five broad variants with two battery pack options. The smaller 42kWh battery pack is claimed to offer a range of 390 km while the larger 51.4kWh battery pack gets a claimed range of 473 km.

With a starting price of 17.99 lakh, the Creta Electric is offered in five variants -Executive, Smart, Smart (O), Premium and Excellence. While the most loaded option in the Creta Electric range is the Excellence trim level and the most affordable is the Executive variant, the Smart (O) with the larger battery pack remains the most value for money variant. Here’s why.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Hyundai Creta Ev (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta EV
BatteryCapacity Icon51.4 kWh Range Icon473 km
₹ 17.99 - 23.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.11 - 20.42 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024
BatteryCapacity Icon64.8 kWh Range Icon418 km
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Creta N Line (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta N Line
Engine Icon1482 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 16.82 - 20.45 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Tucson 2025 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Tucson 2025
Engine Icon1999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai i20
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 7.04 - 11.25 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Hyundai Creta Electric in mind? Here's what each of the variant of the EV has to offer

Hyundai Creta Electric Smart (O) LR - Price and Features

The Creta Electric Smart (O) becomes the base variant for the larger 51.4kWh battery pack. This variant is also offered with the 42kWh battery pack. The Smart (O) with 42kWh battery pack is priced at 19.50 lakh, ex-showroom, while the 51.4kWh battery pack is priced at 21.50 lakh. In terms of features, the Smart (O) gets rear window sunshade, wireless phone charger, ambient light and six-way power adjustable driver seat. Additionally, it also features T rear LED reading lights and a panoramic sunroof over the Smart trim level. The larger battery pack option also adds a battery heater.

While the Smart (O) LR is about 1.5 lakh pricier than the Premium variant, which gets more features, the Smart (O) LR offers much more range than the Premium variant. The latter is only available with the smaller 42 kWh battery with a claimed range of 390 km. While in terms of features, the Smart (O) LR only misses out on vehicle-to-load functionality and ADAS features.

Also watch: Hyundai Creta EV review | India’s best-selling SUV goes electric | Range, Battery, Price expectation

When compared to the top spec Excellence, which is only available with the larger battery pack and is priced at 23.50 lakh, ex-showroom, the Smart (O) LR misses out on ventilated front seats and cooled glovebox, foldable seatback tables, electrochromic IRVM with telematic switches, front parking sensors, digital key, rain sensing wiper and blind spot monitoring. However, the Smart (O) LR variant is 2 lakh more affordable than the Excellence variant.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 19 Feb 2025, 13:06 PM IST
TAGS: hyundai creta electric electric vehicle hyundai

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.