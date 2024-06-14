HT Auto
Is Donald Trump A Fan Of Tesla Cybertruck? Elon Musk Brags Big

Is Donald Trump a fan of Tesla Cybertruck? Elon Musk brags big

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Jun 2024, 08:42 AM
  • While the jury is still out on if Cybertruck is a successful model from Tesla, Elon Musk claims that Donald Trump has good words for the model.
Tesla Cybertruck
Tesla Cybertruck deliveries began from November of 2023 and is only available in North America at present.
Tesla Cybertruck
Tesla Cybertruck deliveries began from November of 2023 and is only available in North America at present.

Former US President Donald Trump is a fan of the Tesla Cybertruck. Or at least according to Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Speaking at the annual Tesla shareholders' meeting, Musk claimed that Trump often calls him and that he is also a fan of the Cybertruck, the newest Tesla on the block.

Cybertruck was first showcased to the world in 2019 and after hitting numerous launch-related hurdles, was eventually driven out for customers in November of 2023. And while the all-electric pick-up has found many takers, it isn't exactly the most popular Tesla in the market yet. But is it the most whacky looking? Sure.

While the jury is still out on if Cybertruck is a successful model from Tesla, Musk claims that Trump has good words for the model. "A lot of his friends now have Teslas, and they all love it, and he’s a huge fan of the Cybertruck" he said, adding that Trump has told him he is confident that EVs are the future. Musk even claims that it is because of this that Trump is a Cybertruck fan.

The curious case of driving Donald Trump

Trump hasn't always been a big fan of battery-powered cars. He has openly slammed current US President Joe Biden's EV policies, claiming that the targets are unrealistic and unfair to manufacturers. Trump has even claimed that transition to EVs would mean ‘bloodbath’ for the US automotive industry.

Even Trump's vast personal car collection has just one EV - a Tesla Roadster. It is not clear if he is now also an owner of a Cybertruck but various media reports in the past have highlighted models such as Rolls Royce Phantom, Ferrari F430 C, Mercedes-Benz S600 and Cadillac ‘Trump’ Limo.

As such, Musk's claims that Trump is a believer in a future filled with EVs has come as a surprise to many who feel that if Trump returns to the White House, it could mean pushing back on timelines for EV adoption spelt out by the Biden administration.

First Published Date: 14 Jun 2024, 08:42 AM IST
Tesla Cybertruck Donald Trump Elon Musk EV electric vehicle electric car

