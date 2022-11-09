HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Iphone Maker Bets Big On This Ev Startup In Us, Becomes Biggest Shareholder

iPhone maker bets big on this EV startup in US, becomes biggest shareholder

The EV startup recently bought one of the manufacturing facilities in Ohio from General Motors and produces electric pickup trucks.
By: Reuters
| Updated on: 09 Nov 2022, 08:26 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The electric Endurance pick-up truck is displayed at Lordstown Motors Corporation in Ohio. (AP)
The electric Endurance pick-up truck is displayed at Lordstown Motors Corporation in Ohio. (AP)
The electric Endurance pick-up truck is displayed at Lordstown Motors Corporation in Ohio. (AP)
The electric Endurance pick-up truck is displayed at Lordstown Motors Corporation in Ohio.

Lordstown Motors Corp has agreed a deal under which a Foxconn affiliate will invest up to $170 million in the electric vehicle (EV) maker, making the Taiwanese contract manufacturer its biggest shareholder with a near 20% stake.

Foxconn Ventures Pte Ltd will purchase 12.9 million shares on or after Nov. 22 and an additional 26 million shares that will propel Foxconn's holdings to 18.3% of Lordstown's common stock and all of its preferred stock, surpassing founder Stephen Burn's stake of 17.2%, according to Refinitiv.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Force Motors Gurkha New (HT Auto photo)
Force Motors Gurkha New
2596 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹13.59 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mean Metal Motors Azani (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mean Metal Motors Azani
Electric
₹88 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
White Carbon Motors O3 (HT Auto photo)
White Carbon Motors O3
₹55,900 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Crayon Motors Crayon Envy (HT Auto photo)
Crayon Motors Crayon Envy
₹53,000 - 65,000 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Revolt Motors Revolt Rv400 (HT Auto photo)
Revolt Motors Revolt Rv400
₹90,799 - 1.07 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Lordstown will use the proceeds from the share sales to fund development and design activities for a new electric vehicle program in collaboration with Foxconn, scrapping its earlier joint venture deal with the manufacturer, it said in a filing, sending shares up 7% to $2.06 in extended trading on Monday.

Foxconn said the deal would deepen Lordstown's ties with Foxconn's EV development platform MIH, or Mobility in Harmony.

"In the future, there will also be opportunities to share LMC's technical resources with other customers, further expanding the MIH EV ecosystem, and enabling customers to choose better solutions and be more competitive," Foxconn said.

Separately, the startup reported a net loss of $154.4 million in the quarter ended Sept. 30, wider than loss of $95.8 million, a year earlier.

While demand for electric vehicles has surged globally, supply chain disruptions and rising material costs have made it tough for companies to raise output and meet red-hot demand.

Foxconn started manufacturing Lordstown's Endurance pickup trucks in September after buying the U.S. company's Ohio facility. The deal was prompted by the need to clinch funds essential for the start of production of Endurance.

Lordstown expects to limit production of the Endurance through 2023 or longer to minimize losses, until it is able to cut its materials cost.

Lordstown said on Monday that its cost of materials to build its Endurance electric pickup truck was higher than the price it intends to sell at, adding that it would not see positive gross margins until its bill of materials cost reduced.

First Published Date: 09 Nov 2022, 08:26 AM IST
TAGS: Lordstown Motors Endurance Electric vehicle Foxconn
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Svitch Bike's LITE XE electric bicycle comes with an adjustable handlebar, seat bar, and suspension.
This foldable luxury e-bike with five modes can help you beat pollution
Seema Devi is seen here navigating her e-rickshaw in Nagrota.
Seema Devi, J&K's first e-rickshaw driver, paves way for women on the move
Porsche_design_912
Porsche slaps an actual exhaust on soundbar. Because why not?
New Delhi, Oct 18: Volunteers hold placards at a traffic point as part of the Delhi government's Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign to reduce pollution level in the national capital, at ITO, in New Delhi on Monday.
Delhi government's ‘Red light on, Gaadi off’ campaign launch postponed
GMC Hummer EV comes as one of the most ambitious product from the US auto major.
GMC Hummer EV recalled over battery pack sealing issue, 735 units affected

Trending this Week

skoda_kushaq_octavia
Skoda sells more cars in India than China
CNG_Boot_Space_1579603511215
Top 6 CNG cars under 10 lakhs
Tata_1
Tata Nexon, Harrier and others to cost more from today. Check new prices
Kia_Carens
Planning to buy Kia Carens? Check new price list
petrol_diesel_india_1
Indians munched more miles during festive season

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Tesla money for Twitter? Elon Musk sells shares worth $3.95 bn
Tesla money for Twitter? Elon Musk sells shares worth $3.95 bn
iPhone maker bets big on this EV startup in US, becomes biggest shareholder
iPhone maker bets big on this EV startup in US, becomes biggest shareholder
These miniature BMW bikes will awaken your inner child
These miniature BMW bikes will awaken your inner child
This is the most sustainable Bentley Bentayga
This is the most sustainable Bentley Bentayga
This Aston Martin's name is inspired by Norse mythology
This Aston Martin's name is inspired by Norse mythology

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city