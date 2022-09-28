HT Auto
India's first-ever miniature EV charging station for highway unveiled

The miniature EV charging station comes as a carved dome-like structure with a host of amenities inside.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Sep 2022, 10:02 AM
The model EV charging station
Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari has unveiled India's first-ever miniature NHEV (National Highways for EV) charging station, which will compete with the petrol pumps. A statement by the ministry claims that this model has been conceptualised as a comprehensive wayside amenities plaza that can reimagine and replace the traditional petrol refuelling stations and wayside amenities on the highways.

As the MoRTH has pledged to upgrade 5,000 km of national highways to e-highways through its pilot project, NHEV, this EV charging station could be crucial in amplifying the EV drive in the country.

A pilot project is currently conducting its concluding phase of the technical and commercial trial with busses and long-range electric SUVs on the Delhi - Jaipur stretch from 9th September 2022. This would add a 278 km stretch in the previously conducted 210 km trial run between Delhi-Agra in 2021 to accomplish technical trials of a total of 500 km across four states UP, Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan in its pilot phase.

The miniature EV charging station comes as a carved dome-like structure with its inside resembling a solar-powered air-conditioned space station. It has a charging station with an inbuilt food court lounge, ayurvedic wellness spa, eco-friendly bio-toilets, ATM & bank outlets, conference arena, child & mother’s room, two-wheeler EV showroom and Road Side Assistance (RSA) facility equipped with a battery swapping units for local e-mobility.

Speaking about this project, Nitin Gadkari said that he has been talking about electric vehicles for the last three to four years. He also said that electricity is the fuel of the future. “Now there are waiting lists for electric cars and scooters and I can say that electric is the fuel of the future. Currently electric double decker AC bus cost is coming Rs. 60 per km, non AC Rs. 39 per kilometre and for normal electric AC bus Rs. 41 per km and diesel bus is costing Rs. 115 per km. If you can bring business class comfort in an electric bus with trolley on economical ticket cost to passengers, it will make public transportation more competent for users," he added.

