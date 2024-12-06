India-bound Volvo EX30 electric SUV secures five-star safety rating at Euro NCAP

Volvo EX30 electric SUV has secured five-star rating at the Euro NCAP crash test. The India-bound electric vehicle is the smallest among all the electric cars the Swedish auto giant has in its lineup. The EV was launched in the global markets earlier this year. The EX30 electric SUV is expected to be launched in India by the end of next year among other Volvo EVs confirmed for launch by 2025.

The Volvo EX30 put through Euro NCAP crash test returned with overall 79 per cent points in all segments. In the adult occupant protection test, the EV scored 35.3 points. The EV also scored 42 points in child occupant protection test. The EV lost most points during the automated safety system test where it did not switch on by default. However, the electronic safety systems inside the Volvo EX30 secured 80 per cent score.

Volvo EX30 is offered with several safety features. The EV comes equipped with a range of standard active safety features including ADAS technology, a 360-degree camera, driver attention alert, collision avoidance besides multiple airbags and tyre pressure monitoring system among others.

Volvo EX30: Range, battery, top speed

The EX30 electric SUV is the quickest among all EVs in Volvo's lineup with ability to sprint 0-100 kmph in just 3.4 seconds. The EX30 comes with a closed grille and the Volvo logo at the front. The LED headlights have the signature Thor hammer shape, while at the rear, the taillights wrap around the tailgate as well as part of the C-pillar. The interior too has a very minimalist design. Dominating the cabin are two elements - the steering wheel which is flat at the top and bottom, and the central 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Volvo EX30 will be offered with two choices of battery pack. The basic version is with a single motor which can churn out 272 hp of power. It comes equipped with a 51 kWh battery that helps the electric SUV to offer 344 kms of range on a single charge. There is also an Extended Range version using the same motor, but has a larger 69 kWh battery pack. It promises to offer 480-km range. The top of the range Twin Motor Performance version comes with dual electric motor and generates 428 hp of power. It can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.4 seconds, faster than any Volvo ever. It can offer 460 kms of range on a single charge.

