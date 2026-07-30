India-bound JSW iCAUR V23 showcased at the 2026 Indonesia Auto Show

Chinese automaker Chery has unveiled the iCAUR V23 at the 2026 Indonesia Motor Show in Jakarta. The V23 is expected to make its way to Indian shores as a JSW vehicle owing to its joint venture with Chery. It would be one of the many vehicles JSW plans to launch in India. While the timeline of the iCAUR V23 isn’t final, it is expected to be one of the first launches by the company.

Chery has unveiled the iCAUR V23 electric SUV, expected to launch in India through JSW, featuring rugged styling, a tech-rich cabin, dual battery options and a claimed range of up to 430 km

JSW iCAUR V23: Exterior

The iCAUR V23 gets a boxy silhouette, highlighting its rugged nature. However, there are contemporary design cues in the SUV’s exterior. At the front, the SUV sports circular headlamps that sit towards the inner section of the fascia, flanked by vertically stacked LED turn indicators on either side. Additionally, its rugged look is complemented with an off-road-themed front bumper.

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Not only that, but the V23 continues with prominent black wheel arch cladding with body-coloured inserts on the side. The SUV features gloss-black outside rear-view mirrors, flush-fitting door handles with integrated illumination and a charging port on the right rear fender, among others.

At the rear, the electric SUV gets a black roof spoiler and rectangular LED taillamps. One of the unique design elements is a rear-mounted storage box that appears to house the charging cable and a customisable LED display panel.

JSW iCAUR V23: Interior

The cabin of the JSW iCAUR V23 is centred around a large square touchscreen infotainment system that dominates the dashboard. The centre console features three air-conditioning vents, four rotary controls and five physical buttons for essential vehicle functions. Convenience features include a wireless smartphone charging pad positioned ahead of the centre armrest, a three-spoke multifunction steering wheel, ambient lighting and an all-black interior theme.

The SUV further boasts automatic climate control, adjustable rear headrests, grab handles integrated into the A-pillars and a manually adjustable inside rear-view mirror.

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JSW iCAUR V23: Battery Pack and Power

Internationally, the iCAUR V23 is offered with two battery pack options. The entry-level variant is powered by a 59.93 kWh battery paired with a single electric motor driving the rear wheels, producing 134 bhp and 180 Nm of torque while delivering a claimed driving range of 360 km. The higher-spec model features an 81.76 kWh battery and a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup that produces 201 bhp and 292 Nm of torque. This version offers a claimed range of up to 430 km on a full charge.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

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