India spec MG Cyberster revealed for the first time. Check details

JSW MG Motor India has unveiled the India spec Cyberster that will debut in the country during the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo. The Cyberster will be the debutante product for the company’s premium retail channel, MG Select.

Earlier in 2024, JSW MG Motor India took the wraps off the MG Cyberster for the first time in India. In terms of design, the MG Cyberster draws inspiration from MG's historic sporting heritage. It gets a swooping nose with sweptback headlamps and a heavily contoured bumper with several prominent air intakes. Meanwhile at the side, the Cyberster features petal-like alloy wheels, fabric soft-top and scissor doors.

Interestingly, the electric scissor doors operate from a single-touch button placed on the door. Meanwhile, the doors can be opened and closed with the key fob with each door taking five seconds to close. MG claims that to ensure safety, built-in dual Radar sensors on each door is provided for protection during sideways and upwards movement. while opening. It is also clubbed with an anti-pinch bounce back feature ensuring safety for the consumer while closing the door.

Additionally, the side profile has smooth contours and strongly accentuated rear haunches, as well as sculpted side skirts. The door handles are unobtrusively integrated into an accent line that stretches from the A-pillar to the rear. At the rear, the vehicle is characterized by distinctive arrow-shaped taillights, a full-width rectangular light bar, and a dynamic split diffuser, making for a really strong stance.

MG Cyberster: Cabin

The interior of the Cyberster features a flat-bottomed steering wheel with multiple controls and three wraparound digital displays. The center console houses an additional screen as well as physical buttons for roof mechanism, drive selector, and HVAC control. The center console cascades in a waterfall style and features a grab handle that separates the driver and passenger areas. Interestingly, the instrument cluster draws inspiration from modern gaming aesthetics.

MG Cyberster: Specs

The two-seater electric roadster will be powered by dual electric motors, with each powering one axle and channelling power to all the wheels. The EV claims to come promising 528 bhp of peak power and 725 Nm maximum torque. The MG Cyberster is claimed to be able to sprint to 100 kmph from a standstill position in 3.2 seconds, revealed the automaker. The energy for the MG Cyberster will be generated by a 77 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that can offer a range of up to 570 km on a single charge.

What is MG Select?

With the MG Cyberster, JSW MG Motor India will kick off its journey in the premium vehicle space. With the MG Select, the company aims to make a mark in the 'accessible luxury' segment with plans to introduce four new energy vehicles in the next two years including the MG Cyberster. The company plans to set up exclusive experience centres in 12 cities across India in the first year.

The company recognizes that it has to serve the mainstream and mass-premium segments with the MG brand. At the same time, they have also identified an opportunity rising in catering to India's evolving preference for accessible luxury and the emerging 'new-age' options in the market.

