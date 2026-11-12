India needs an additional 25,000 EV fast chargers in next 3 years, believes Exicom CEO

India would require at least 25,000 additional direct current (DC) fast chargers for electric vehicles over the next three years to support the growing fleet of EVs across the country, believes Exicom Tele-Systems CEO and Managing Director Anant Nahata.

The electric vehicle charger manufacturer believes that over the next three years, electric car sales in India would see a growth of around 60-80%, while there will be rollout of new electric buses and trucks as well. This will eventually result in massive demand for DC fast chargers for those electric vehicles. "Over the next three years, I think India would need at least 25,000 more DC chargers," Nahata told PTI.

He also added, “In the next three years, if we see 60-80 per cent growth in electric car sales every year, then this would be the number of additional DC chargers that will be required." Nahata further added that it is not just for electric passenger vehicle sales, as there will be buses and trucks as well. "The government is inducting 10,000–15,000 more buses under various schemes. That itself is a requirement of 2,000 to 3,000 DC chargers," he added.

Currently, there are estimated to be over 29,000 electric vehicle charging stations across the country. Among these, around 8,000 are fast-charging stations with DC chargers. According to the Exicom boss, utilisation of the DC charging network remains low, at around 5%. Some charging locations have reported utilisation levels of 10-15%, and individual charging operators have also seen utilisation of up to 20% at some of their better-performing sites. He said that charging operators are currently focusing on improving utilisation alongside network expansion, after an initial phase of rapid infrastructure deployment.

The EV charging network remains one of the major concern in India when it comes to wider adoption of electric vehicles. Despite the significantly improved range per charge for the modern electric vehicles, advanced battery technology and battery management systems; the availability of fast charging network for EVs continue to be a major challenge for the electric mobility in India.

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