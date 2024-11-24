India bound 2025 Kia EV6 showcased at LA Auto Show. Here are the key updates it gets

The South Korean carmaker’s first ever electric vehicle, the Kia EV6 has been updated for 2025. The 2025 Kia EV6 was recently showcased at theLos Angeles International Auto Show. The vehicle was first unveiled in South Korea earlier this year. The 2025 update of the Kia EV6 brings loads of upgrades over the current model in terms of design, technology and performance. The 2025 Kia EV6 is expected to make its India debut soon, given the company had recently filed the design patent for the EV in India.

2025 Kia EV6: Design

The most significant alterations to the EV6 facelift are found at the front end. Traditional headlights have been substituted with sharp LED daytime running lights and headlamps that draw inspiration from the EV3 and EV4 Concepts, as well as the production models of the EV6 and EV9. The front fascia has undergone a comprehensive redesign, which includes modifications to the bumper and lower grille, imparting a more contemporary and assertive appearance to the crossover.

The remainder of the exterior largely retains its original form, with the exception of the addition of elegant new black and silver wheels offered in 19-inch and 20-inch sizes. The rear section continues to showcase the iconic single LED light bar that extends across the width of the vehicle, preserving the signature design feature of the EV6.

2025 Kia EV6: Interior

The interior of the 2025 EV6 presents several notable enhancements. At the heart of the cabin is a newly crafted curved panoramic display that seamlessly combines the digital instrument cluster with the infotainment system. Kia has redesigned the two-spoke steering wheel and incorporated a fingerprint recognition feature, allowing authorised drivers to start the vehicle without a traditional key. Additionally, the updated model now offers wireless compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, catering to modern connectivity needs.

Kia has also added over-the-air updates to the EV6 facelift. Initially restricted to navigation, these updates now encompass significant electronic control systems, thereby improving the vehicle's flexibility and lifespan. The interior enhancements further include a digital rear-view mirror, an upgraded head-up display, and an augmented reality navigation system, akin to those available in the latest Genesis models.

2025 Kia EV6: Specs

The updated Kia EV6 features Hyundai Motor Group's advanced 84 kWh battery, which replaces the former 77.4 kWh unit. This enhancement increases the range of the rear-wheel drive variant to 494 kilometres in Korea, an improvement from the previous 475 kilometres. The new battery is compatible with 350 kW DC fast charging, allowing for a 10-80 per cent charge in merely 18 minutes.

The standard rear-wheel drive models produce 225 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. For those desiring greater performance, the dual-motor variants deliver 320 bhp and 605 Nm of torque. Additionally, Kia has refined the EV6’s frequency-selective dampers to improve ride comfort, minimise motor noise, and strengthen the body structure to enhance safety.

