Incoming MG Windsor EV to feature mammoth 15.6-inch infotainment screen

JSW MG Motor India is all set to introduce its third all-electric vehicle in the Indian market. And as the countdown to its September 11 launch nears, more details have emerged about the MG Windsor crossover EV which is underlining its credentials of offering a loaded and comfortable cabin. On Tuesday, the company informed that the Windsor EV will get the largest-in-segment 15.6-inch infotainment screen.

Referring to it as ‘Grandview Touch Display’, MG highlights that the infotainment unit inside the Windsor EV serves as a hub for entertainment, gaming and learning when the vehicle is stationary. It also claims to be the primary control unit for managing a variety of functions - from navigation and music to even controlling apps. “The display adds a touch of luxury while enhancing the cabin's overall aesthetics, making each journey more enjoyable," a press statement from the company reads.

Windsor EV: What we know so far

Essentially a rebadged version of the Cloud EV sold in several global markets under the Wuling brand, the MG Windsor EV will be the third all-electric vehicle from the company in India, after ZS EV and Comet EV. The company has been looking at strengthening its EV portfolio here while also offering non-battery models like Hector, Astor and Gloster SUVs.

The Windsor EV has generated a fair bit of attention already because it is expected to be priced at under ₹20 lakh and if this is true, it would go head on against the recently-launched Tata Curvv EV. This, of course, is strictly on the basis of pricing because while the Curvv EV is a coupe SUV, the Windsor is promising to be a comfortable crossover vehicle.

Confirmed highlights on the Windsor include a fixed-pane sunroof, reclining backseats, ambient lighting and air-purification system. Also expect a high-end music system inside while the possibility of a 50.6 kWh battery pack for an ideal max range of over 400 kilometres is strong.

The Windsor EV has also been undergoing throurough testing in Indian conditions and in recent week, JSW MG Motor India has released several teaser images and video clips showing the model being put through its paces.

