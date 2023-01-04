In pics: Volkswagen ID.7 is one of the coolest electric sedans in the world
04 Jan 2023, 11:34 AM
Volkswagen ID.7 comes as the latest entrant in the German automaker's ID-badged EV range.
The ID.7 has broke its cover at the CES 2023, but the exterior design remains under wrap of a special camouflage paint.
Despite the camouflage, the sleek and sculpted exterior of the pure electric sedan can be figured out.
The car gets sleek and sharp LED headlamps with multi-beam appearance for string illumination.
The LED taillights too come with sharp appearance, while the lip spoiler gives the sedan a sporty feel.
Dimensionally, the sedan measures 194.5 inches in length and has a wheelbase of 116.9 inches.
The sedan claims to have a cabin that is loaded with technology aided advanced features.
Volkswagen ID.7 gets a 15.0-inch touchscreen, illuminated touch sliders, an augmented reality head-up display, and digitally controlled air vents that automatically adjust in-car temperatures depending on how hot or cold it is outside.
The Volkswagen ID.7 is expected to run 700 km range on a single charge.
Volkswagen ID.7 is slated to go on sale in North America, China and Europe.
04 Jan 2023, 11:34 AM IST