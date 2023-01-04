Copyright © HT Media Limited
In pics: Volkswagen ID.7 is one of the coolest electric sedans in the world

Volkswagen ID.7 electric sedan is slated to go on sale in North America, Europe and China.
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 04 Jan 2023, 11:34 AM
1/10 Volkswagen ID.7 comes as the latest entrant in the German automaker's ID-badged EV range.
2/10 The ID.7 has broke its cover at the CES 2023, but the exterior design remains under wrap of a special camouflage paint.
3/10 Despite the camouflage, the sleek and sculpted exterior of the pure electric sedan can be figured out.

4/10 The car gets sleek and sharp LED headlamps with multi-beam appearance for string illumination.
5/10 The LED taillights too come with sharp appearance, while the lip spoiler gives the sedan a sporty feel.
6/10 Dimensionally, the sedan measures 194.5 inches in length and has a wheelbase of 116.9 inches.
7/10 The sedan claims to have a cabin that is loaded with technology aided advanced features.
8/10 Volkswagen ID.7 gets a 15.0-inch touchscreen, illuminated touch sliders, an augmented reality head-up display, and digitally controlled air vents that automatically adjust in-car temperatures depending on how hot or cold it is outside.
9/10 The Volkswagen ID.7 is expected to run 700 km range on a single charge.
10/10 Volkswagen ID.7 is slated to go on sale in North America, China and Europe.
First Published Date: 04 Jan 2023, 11:34 AM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen Volkswagen ID7 electric car electric vehicle
