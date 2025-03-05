HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles In Pics: Uv Tesseract Promises To Be The Electric Scooter Game Changer

In Pics: UV Tesseract promises to be the electric scooter game changer

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Mar 2025, 18:57 PM
The Ultraviolette Tesseract promises to be the most loaded electric scooter ever and could just be the game changer not only in the domestic market bu
...
Ultraviolette Tesseract
1/11
Ultraviolette has launched the Tesseract, its all-new maxi-scooter-styled offering for the masses. The new Tesseract marks the F77 maker’s foray into the electric scooter segment
Ultraviolette Tesseract
UV Tesseract
2/11
UV calls the Tesseract the world’s most advanced scooter with features like radar-based assistance, a dash cam, and the longest range for an e-scooter in the country.
Ultraviolette Tesseract
3/11
The UV Tesseract is built on an all-new platform and its styling is radical to say the least. While jet fighters inspired the design on the Ultraviolette F77, combat helicopters have served as the inspiration on the new Tesseract.
Ultraviolette Tesseract
4/11
That said, the styling also seems to take inspiration from the BMW CE 04 with the resemblance being uncanny.
Ultraviolette Tesseract
5/11
The electric scooter is only the second offering its segment to run on 14-inch wheels.
Ultraviolette Tesseract
6/11
Ultraviolette promises a range of 261 km on a single charge with a 6 kWh battery pack. The entry-level variant gets a more modest 3.5 kWh battery with 162 km range. The mid variant packs a 5 kWh battery with 220 km range.
Ultraviolette Tesseract
7/11
The electric motor will churn out 20.10 bhp with a top speed of 125 kmph. The company claims a 0-60 kmph sprint in 2.9 seconds. The Tesseract comes with fast charging and  can go from 0-80 per cent in less than an hour.
Ultraviolette Tesseract
8/11
The feature list is expansive on the UV Tesseract with a 7-inch touchscreen, an integrated dashcam, wireless charging, radar-based assistance systems for lane change, handlebar with haptic feedback, and more.
Ultraviolette Tesseract
9/11
The electric scooter also gets dual-channel ABS, traction control and dynamic stability control, 4 levels of regen, and 34 litres of under-seat storage capacity.
Ultraviolette Tesseract
10/11
The UV Tesseract has been announced at a highly competitive starting price of 1.45 lakh but the price has been dropped to 1.20 lakh for the first 10,000 customers.
Ultraviolette Tesseract
11/11
Pre-bookings for the new UV Tesseract are now open for 999. Deliveries will commence from the first quarter of 2026.
First Published Date: 05 Mar 2025, 18:57 PM IST
TAGS: Ultraviolette Ultraviolette Tesseract promises UV Tesseract Tesseract

