In Pics: UV Tesseract promises to be the electric scooter game changer
The Ultraviolette Tesseract promises to be the most loaded electric scooter ever and could just be the game changer not only in the domestic market bu
...
Ultraviolette has launched the Tesseract, its all-new maxi-scooter-styled offering for the masses. The new Tesseract marks the F77 maker’s foray into the electric scooter segment
UV calls the Tesseract the world’s most advanced scooter with features like radar-based assistance, a dash cam, and the longest range for an e-scooter in the country.
The UV Tesseract is built on an all-new platform and its styling is radical to say the least. While jet fighters inspired the design on the Ultraviolette F77, combat helicopters have served as the inspiration on the new Tesseract.
Also check these Bikes
Find more Bikes
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
UPCOMING
80 Kmph
₹ 1.20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
That said, the styling also seems to take inspiration from the BMW CE 04 with the resemblance being uncanny.
The electric scooter is only the second offering its segment to run on 14-inch wheels.
Ultraviolette promises a range of 261 km on a single charge with a 6 kWh battery pack. The entry-level variant gets a more modest 3.5 kWh battery with 162 km range. The mid variant packs a 5 kWh battery with 220 km range.
The electric motor will churn out 20.10 bhp with a top speed of 125 kmph. The company claims a 0-60 kmph sprint in 2.9 seconds. The Tesseract comes with fast charging and can go from 0-80 per cent in less than an hour.
The feature list is expansive on the UV Tesseract with a 7-inch touchscreen, an integrated dashcam, wireless charging, radar-based assistance systems for lane change, handlebar with haptic feedback, and more.
The electric scooter also gets dual-channel ABS, traction control and dynamic stability control, 4 levels of regen, and 34 litres of under-seat storage capacity.
The UV Tesseract has been announced at a highly competitive starting price of ₹1.45 lakh but the price has been dropped to ₹1.20 lakh for the first 10,000 customers.
Pre-bookings for the new UV Tesseract are now open for ₹999. Deliveries will commence from the first quarter of 2026.
First Published Date: 05 Mar 2025, 18:57 PM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Editor's Pick
Trending this Week