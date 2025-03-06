TOP SECTIONS
In Pics: UV Shockwave is an electric enduro motorcycle to rival the Hero XPulse 210
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
06 Mar 2025, 13:56 PM
Share Via
Follow us on:
The new Ultraviolette Shockwave promises to bring some action to the electric motorcycle segment in the enduro form.
1/9
Ultraviolette has launched the new Shockwave in a special showcase of its future models. Based on a new Light Motorcycle platform called ‘Funduro’, the new Shockwave is an earth-trembling electric enduro bike.
2/9
The new UV Shockwave is a purpose-built enduro motorcycle that promises to bring some fun amongst commuters in the segment.
3/9
The electric adventure bike looks the part with its slender frame, minimal bodywork, and a tall stance.
4/9
The UV Shockwave packs a 14.5 bhp electric motor with 505 Nm of torque at the wheel. It’s super light at 120 kg, which should give it a high power-to-weight ratio.
5/9
The new Shockwave can sprint from 0-60 kmph in 2.9 seconds with a top speed of 120 kmph. It will be offered as a single seater and as a two-seater alternative.
6/9
UV claims a range of 165 km (IDC) on a single charge on the new Shockwave, enough to tackle a trail and back for over the weekend.
7/9
The UV Shockwave packs 37 mm telescopic forks up front with 200 mm of travel while the rear gets a monoshock with 180 mm of travel. The bike rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoked wheels.
8/9
The Ultraviolette Shockwave arrives at the same price point as the new Hero XPulse 210. It’s priced at
₹
1.75 lakh but the first 1,000 customers will get it for
₹
1.50 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.
9/9
Pre-bookings are now open while deliveries will commence in the first quarter of 2026.
First Published Date:
06 Mar 2025, 13:56 PM IST
TAGS:
UV Shockwave
Ultraviolette
Shockwave
Ultraviolette Automotive
