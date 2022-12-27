In pics: This technology can change your in-car experience
Aehra electric SUV has a massive extendable digital display that can transform the car's cabin into a home theatre or lounge.
Italian EV startup Aehra unveiled its first model last month, showing a unique SUV.
The SUV is slated to enter production in 2025 and it will be joined by an electric sedan as well.
The SUV comes with a suave coupe like design that grabs attention at the very first glimpse.
Similar CarsFind more Cars
The SUV gets scissor doors adding premium quotient to the EV.
The most exciting feature of the SUV lies inside its cabin, on the dashboard.
The screen runs full width of the cabin and integrates instrument cluster, infotainment screen and digital wing mirrors.
The digital screen can be extended upward for various purposes when the vehicle is parked, and configured in different modes like Lounge, Home Theatre or Meeting Room.
There is a second touchscreen display at the centre console, while touch panels and a yoke-shaped steering wheel with a digital strip showing various information is also there.
First Published Date: 27 Dec 2022, 12:35 PM IST
TAGS: electric car electric vehicle
Recommended for youView all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS