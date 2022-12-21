In pics: This Mercedes-Benz EV gets new colours
Mercedes-Benz EQS is the automaker's flagship electric sedan that has received a wide range of exterior and interior personalisation options from Manufaktur division.
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
21 Dec 2022, 11:26 AM
1/11
Mercedes-Benz EQS has received a host of exterior and interior personalisation options from Manufaktur division.
2/11
The personalisation package for the EQS includes nine exterior colours.
3/11
These exterior colours for the Mercedes-Benz EQS include Diamond White, Hyacinth Red, Cote d'Azur Blue, Selenite Gray, Night Black, Silicon Gray, Rubellite Red, Kalahari Gold, and Vintage Blue.
4/11
Apart from the distinctive exterior colour options, the opulent electric sedan remains same in terms of design.
5/11
The interior too receives host of colour options and Nappa leather.
6/11
The Nappa leather for the interior is available in five different colour options.
7/11
These five colours are Rosé Grey, Deep White, Yacht Blue, Tobacco Brown, and Mystic Red.
8/11
The seats get Nappa leather with diamond quilting.
9/11
The steering wheel, door panel armrests, center console, and the lower section of the instrument panel, along with edges of the high-pile floor mats too get Nappa leather.
10/11
The EQS' personalisation package comes offering centre console's Manufaktur logo in chrome.
11/11
The EQS' personalisation package also comes offering illuminated door sills.
First Published Date:
21 Dec 2022, 11:26 AM IST