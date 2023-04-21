Copyright © HT Media Limited
In pics: These Honda electric SUVs preview the brand's electric future

Honda e:N SUV concept, e:NP2 prototype, and e:NS2 prototype are the three new electric cars previewed at the Auto Shanghai 2023.
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 21 Apr 2023, 16:00 PM
1/8 Honda has showcased three new electric concept cars at the Auto Shanghai 2023 along with another EV concept that broke cover earlier.
2/8 Honda e:N GT is one of the unveiled electric concept cars at the Auto Shanghai 2023 that comes with a sharp visual appearance.
3/8 The Honda e:N SUV comes as a large electric SUV with fluid design and futuristic styling elements.

4/8 The Honda e:N SUV is a sharp and fluid looking futuristic electric SUV showcased in its concept form at the Auto Shanghai 2023.
5/8 The e:NP2 previews what the future Honda electric cars will look like.
6/8 Honda e:NP2 prototype is claimed to bring value for the future customers.
7/8 The Honda e:NS2 comes with a design that makes it appear like a blend between a sedan and a SUV.
8/8 The e:NS2 comes sharing a similar design theme as the e:NP2 prototype.
First Published Date: 21 Apr 2023, 16:00 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Honda eN Honda eNP2 Honda eNS2 electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility concept car
