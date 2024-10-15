In pics: The 2024 Audi Q6 e-tron gets the Sportback treatment with 656 km range
15 Oct 2024
The 2024 Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback will be available in a total of four variants with varying performance figures and range estimates. The longest sing
The 2024 Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback will be available in a total of four variants with varying performance figures and range estimates. The longest single-charge range offered from the lineup is 656 km from the 100 kWh battery option. Read more Read less 1/9 The Audi Q6 e-tron range gets updated with a new Sportback variant and it was unveiled at the 2024 Paris Auto Show. With this update, the Q6 e-tron gets the coupe treatment with a sloping roofline. (Audi ) 2/9 The Sportback variant is characterised by a roofline that gradually slopes downwards and ends in a ducktail rear spoiler. (Audi) 3/9 The Sportback model comes in two battery options and two variants. The more powerful SQ6 e-tron boasts 482 bhp through its all-wheel drive dual-motor setup, claiming a single-charge range of 607 km. (Audi ) 4/9 The 100 kWh battery allows for 656 km of single-charge range, while the 83 kWh battery tops out at 545 km. The RWD Sportback Performance can make 301 bhp while the Quattro variant makes 382 bhp. (Audi) 5/9 Audi says that the new Sportback models feature a drag coefficient of 0.26, which is said to contribute to its long range. The SUV features new OLED tech which allows for a customisable light signature. (Audi) 6/9 The Q6 e-tron comes with a comfort-focused interior that features a premium finish made up of recycled materials. The cabin features the latest MMI panoramic display with ChatGPT integration for the voice control system. (Audi ) 7/9 The interior gets upholstered in Dinamica microfibre. In the S line variant, the interior soft wrap is done in Elastic Melange fabric and both are made from recycled materials. (Audi ) 8/9 The all-electric Q6 e-tron Sportback features a rear cargo space of 511 litres, accompanied by a 64-litre frunk. With the rear seats folded down, the rear cargo area extends to offer 1,373 litres of space. With the 2,899 mm long wheelbase, the Q6 e-tron Sportback offers 25 litres of usable interior storage space. (Audi ) 9/9 Audi has stated that the Q6 e-tron Sportback will go on sale towards the end of 2024 and that the range will start with a price tag of € 65,900 (approximately ₹60.37 lakh). The performance-oriented SQ6 will be listed at € 96,200 (approximately ₹ 88.13 lakh). (Audi )
