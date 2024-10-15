Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles In Pics: The 2024 Audi Q6 E Tron Gets The Sportback Treatment With 656 Km Of Range

In pics: The 2024 Audi Q6 e-tron gets the Sportback treatment with 656 km range

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 15 Oct 2024, 19:44 PM
Follow us on:
The 2024 Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback will be available in a total of four variants with varying performance figures and range estimates. The longest sing
...
1/9 The Audi Q6 e-tron range gets updated with a new Sportback variant and it was unveiled at the 2024 Paris Auto Show. With this update, the Q6 e-tron gets the coupe treatment with a sloping roofline. (Audi )
2/9 The Sportback variant is characterised by a roofline that gradually slopes downwards and ends in a ducktail rear spoiler.    (Audi)
3/9 The Sportback model comes in two battery options and two variants. The more powerful SQ6 e-tron boasts 482 bhp through its all-wheel drive dual-motor setup, claiming a single-charge range of 607 km. (Audi )

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron
BatteryCapacity Icon114 kWh Range Icon600 Km
₹ 1.18 - 1.31 Cr
Compare View Offers
Audi Q3 Sportback
Engine Icon1984.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 51.43 - 55.71 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Kia EV9
BatteryCapacity Icon99.8 kWh Range Icon561 km
₹ 1.30 Cr
Compare View Offers
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
BatteryCapacity Icon122 kWh Range Icon809 km
₹ 1.41 Cr
Compare View Offers
BMW X7
Engine Icon2998 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 1.30 - 1.34 Cr
Compare View Offers
Volvo XC90
Engine Icon1969 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 1.01 Cr
Compare View Offers
4/9 The 100 kWh battery allows for 656 km of single-charge range, while the 83 kWh battery tops out at 545 km. The RWD Sportback Performance can make 301 bhp while the Quattro variant makes 382 bhp.  (Audi)
5/9 Audi says that the new Sportback models feature a drag coefficient of 0.26, which is said to contribute to its long range. The SUV features new OLED tech which allows for a customisable light signature.   (Audi)
6/9 The Q6 e-tron comes with a comfort-focused interior that features a premium finish made up of recycled materials. The cabin features the latest MMI panoramic display with ChatGPT integration for the voice control system. (Audi )
7/9 The interior gets upholstered in Dinamica microfibre. In the S line variant, the interior soft wrap is done in Elastic Melange fabric and both are made from recycled materials. (Audi )
8/9 The all-electric Q6 e-tron Sportback features a rear cargo space of 511 litres, accompanied by a 64-litre frunk. With the rear seats folded down, the rear cargo area extends to offer 1,373 litres of space. With the 2,899 mm long wheelbase, the Q6 e-tron Sportback offers 25 litres of usable interior storage space. (Audi )
9/9 Audi has stated that the Q6 e-tron Sportback will go on sale towards the end of 2024 and that the range will start with a price tag of € 65,900 (approximately 60.37 lakh). The performance-oriented SQ6 will be listed at € 96,200 (approximately 88.13 lakh).   (Audi )
First Published Date: 15 Oct 2024, 19:44 PM IST
TAGS: Audi electric car electric vehicles ev Audi Q6 sportback
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS