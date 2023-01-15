In pics: Pravaig Veer EV is a silent offroader on mission
Pravaig Veer EV comes as a no frill off-roader focused on armed forces as prospective buyers.
1/13
Pravaig Dynamics showcased Pravaig Veer EV at the Auto Expo 2023, which is a military utility vehicle concept.
2/13
The off-roader is based on the Pravaig Defy SUV unveiled earlier in 2022.
3/13
Pravaig Veer EV is a fully camouflaged highly capable off-roader that could be equivalent to Hummer for the Indian Army.
4/13
The SUV gets a rugged no-nonsense appearance with host of essential accessories attached to it.
5/13
The SUV has a 690 kg payload deck at the back of it.
6/13
An all-LED lighting package gives the EV practical yet eye-catching appearance.
7/13
The SUV runs on 18-inch alloy wheels wrapped with Ceat 255/65 tyres. All the four wheels come fitted with disc brakes.
8/13
The SUV gets a roof mounted gun turret operational from the cabin of the vehicle.
9/13
There are two massive storage boxes at both sides of the vehicle's rear quarter area.
10/13
The door-less frame of the vehicle indicates its practicality and ensures ample space for the occupants to get in and out of the SUV, while the bucket seats inside the cabin ensures four person riding.
11/13
The dashboard appears frill-free with the minimalist approach and gets dual digital display and a clean steering wheel.
12/13
While the driver information display shows various information about the vehicle, the large centre console display shows live drone camera feed, thermal imaging display captured by the sensor fitted to the top of windshield.
13/13
Pravaig Dynamics claims the EV is targeted to potential buyers like armed forces and national park authorities.
First Published Date:
15 Jan 2023, 11:35 AM IST