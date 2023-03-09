In pics: Mini is betting big on this EV, promises 268 hp power with AWD
Mini Countryman EV is expected to offer around 272 km range on a single charge.
Mini Countryman EV is slated to come to the market in February 2024 and its production will commence in late 2023 in Leipzig of Germany.
The car will be based on the same FAAR platform that underpins the third-generation BMW X1 and iX1.
Mini Countryman EV will come with subtle yet significant design updates like revamped headlamps, updated front and rear profile.
Similar Products
Find more Cars
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 14.34 kmpl
₹40.5 - 43.9 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
1969 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.49 kmpl
₹41.25 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
DISCONTINUED
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 14 kmpl
₹41.9 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.13 kmpl
₹42.3 - 62.9 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 17.42 kmpl
₹42.34 - 48.09 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mini Countryman EV will be the key model among the three electric cars from the brand, with the other two being the Cooper EV and Aceman EV.
Mini Countryman EV will be the only Mini EV with an AWD setup.
Mini Countryman EV will be sold in two different battery pack options, 54 kWh and 64 kWh, respectively for the E and ES trims.
Mini Countryman EV is expected to return around 272 km range on a single charge, similar to the BMW iX1.
First Published Date: 09 Mar 2023, 12:52 PM IST
TAGS: Mini Mini Countryman Mini Countryman EV electric car electric vehicle luxury car electric mobility
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Editor's Pick
Shop Now