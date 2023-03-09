HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles In Pics: Mini Is Betting Big On This Ev, Promises 268 Hp Power With Awd

In pics: Mini is betting big on this EV, promises 268 hp power with AWD

Mini Countryman EV is expected to offer around 272 km range on a single charge.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Mar 2023, 12:52 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Mini Countryman EV is slated to come to the market in February 2024 and its production will commence in late 2023 in Leipzig of Germany.
1/7
Mini Countryman EV is slated to come to the market in February 2024 and its production will commence in late 2023 in Leipzig of Germany.
Mini Countryman EV is slated to come to the market in February 2024 and its production will commence in late 2023 in Leipzig of Germany.
Mini Countryman EV is slated to come to the market in February 2024 and its production will commence in late 2023 in Leipzig of Germany.
The car will be based on the same FAAR platform that underpins the third-generation BMW X1 and iX1.
2/7
The car will be based on the same FAAR platform that underpins the third-generation BMW X1 and iX1.
The car will be based on the same FAAR platform that underpins the third-generation BMW X1 and iX1.
The car will be based on the same FAAR platform that underpins the third-generation BMW X1 and iX1.
Mini Countryman EV will come with subtle yet significant design updates like revamped headlamps, updated front and rear profile.
3/7
Mini Countryman EV will come with subtle yet significant design updates like revamped headlamps, updated front and rear profile.
Mini Countryman EV will come with subtle yet significant design updates like revamped headlamps, updated front and rear profile.
Mini Countryman EV will come with subtle yet significant design updates like revamped headlamps, updated front and rear profile.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Mini Countryman (HT Auto photo)
Mini Countryman
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 14.34 kmpl
₹40.5 - 43.9 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Volvo Xc40 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo Xc40
1969 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.49 kmpl
₹41.25 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mini Clubman (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Mini Clubman
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 14 kmpl
₹41.9 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Bmw 3 Series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 3 Series
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.13 kmpl
₹42.3 - 62.9 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Audi A4 (HT Auto photo)
Audi A4
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 17.42 kmpl
₹42.34 - 48.09 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Gla (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Gla
1332 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹43.6 - 47.7 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mini Countryman EV will be the key model among the three electric cars from the brand, with the other two being the Cooper EV and Aceman EV.
4/7
Mini Countryman EV will be the key model among the three electric cars from the brand, with the other two being the Cooper EV and Aceman EV.
Mini Countryman EV will be the key model among the three electric cars from the brand, with the other two being the Cooper EV and Aceman EV.
Mini Countryman EV will be the key model among the three electric cars from the brand, with the other two being the Cooper EV and Aceman EV.
Mini Countryman EV will be the only Mini EV with an AWD setup.
5/7
Mini Countryman EV will be the only Mini EV with an AWD setup.
Mini Countryman EV will be the only Mini EV with an AWD setup.
Mini Countryman EV will be the only Mini EV with an AWD setup.
Mini Countryman EV will be sold in two different battery pack options, 54 kWh and 64 kWh, respectively for the E and ES trims.
6/7
Mini Countryman EV will be sold in two different battery pack options, 54 kWh and 64 kWh, respectively for the E and ES trims.
Mini Countryman EV will be sold in two different battery pack options, 54 kWh and 64 kWh, respectively for the E and ES trims.
Mini Countryman EV will be sold in two different battery pack options, 54 kWh and 64 kWh, respectively for the E and ES trims.
Mini Countryman EV is expected to return around 272 km range on a single charge, similar to the BMW iX1.
7/7
Mini Countryman EV is expected to return around 272 km range on a single charge, similar to the BMW iX1.
Mini Countryman EV is expected to return around 272 km range on a single charge, similar to the BMW iX1.
Mini Countryman EV is expected to return around 272 km range on a single charge, similar to the BMW iX1.
First Published Date: 09 Mar 2023, 12:52 PM IST
TAGS: Mini Mini Countryman Mini Countryman EV electric car electric vehicle luxury car electric mobility
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 307 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
69% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city