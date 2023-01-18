In pics: Lexus LF-30 is most beautiful concept from Auto Expo 2023
Lexus LF-30 is an all-electric sports coupe concept with a quad-motor setup and is based on the Japanese luxury car brand's Tanzuna cockpit concept.
Toyota-owned luxury car marquee Lexus showcased the LF-30 all-electric sports coupe concept at Auto Expo 2023.
The car carries a very fluid design which is sharp and previews Lexus' future electrified range design philosophy.
This suave electric sports coupe concept is influenced by Lexus' Tanzuna cockpit concept.
The Lexus LF-30 is one of the best-looking cars showcase at the Auto Expo 2023.
Lexus LF-30 is a radical concept with four electric motors, each powering one wheel, and as combined produce 544 hp of peak power and 700 Nm of maximum torque.
The car is claimed as capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 3.8 seconds at a top speed of 200 kmph.
Lexus LF-30 gets a Mark Levinson sound system with headrest integrated speakers that come with noise cancellation feature. Also, it gets voice and gesture control, AR-powered SkyGate display.
The car comes powered by a 110 kWh battery pack that enables it to run 500 km on a single charge.
LF-30's battery can be charged using a 150 kW charger and it can be charged wirelessly as well.
