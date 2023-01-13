In pics: Five electric cars grabbed all the attention at Auto Expo 2023
From Maruti Suzuki to Hyundai, from Kia to Tata Motors, every major brand has showcased their electric offerings at the Auto Expo 2023, either in the form of a concept or in a production-spec version.
Kia EV9 is one of the biggest attractions at the Korean auto giant's pavilion at Auto Expo 2023, previewing a premium EV and also the automaker's future design philosophy for all-electric vehicles.
Kia EV9 electric SUV concept is expected to enter production in 2025 and with this, Kia is aiming to grab a large chunk of the bulging electric car market, which is currently dominated by Tata Motors.
Tata Harrier EV came as the biggest unveiling from the homegrown automaker at Auto Expo 2023.
Tata Harrier EV is scheduled to go on sale in India in 2024 and this would try to further amplify the brand's success in electric SUV segment, paved by Tata Nexon EV.
Toyota bz4X made its India debut at Auto Expo 2023, which belongs to the Japanese car brand's bZ series of electric cars.
Toyota bz4X displayed at the Auto Expo 2023 gets both dual and single motor powertrain options, paired with a 71.4 kWh battery pack.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 made its India entry officially after being launched at the Auto Expo by Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan.
Hyundai launched the Ioniq 5 EV in India at an introductory price of ₹44.95 lakh (ex-showroom), which comes as the brand's second electric car in the country after the Kona EV.
The biggest crowd puller at the Auto Expo 2023 among the electric car concepts is the Maruti Suzuki eVX, which previews what Maruti Suzuki is planning under its electrification strategy.
The Maruti Suzuki eVX concept is a compact SUV that is the automaker's first global EV architecture built from scratch, and it will spawn out a production model in the market in 2025.
