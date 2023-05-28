In pics: BMW i5 is a sleek and sharp EV promising 475 km range
BMW i5 comes as a pure electric form of the all-new 5-Series sedan.
By:
HT Auto Desk Updated on: 28 May 2023, 10:08 AM 1/11 The much awaited BMW i5 has finally broken cover unveiling a sleek and sharp looking electric sedan based on the 2023 BMW 5-Series. 2/11 Slated to launch in October 2023, the BMW i5 will come available in standard version and a performance oriented variant as well. 3/11 On the styling front, the i5 shares signature design elements of the standard 5-Series, but there are subtle differences visible, like a closed panel above the kidney grille. 4/11 Based on the same CLAR platform as the standard 5-Series, the car gets BMW's signature dual-beam LED headlamps, kidney grille, glossy black front air intake panels, sharp cuts and creases across the body. 5/11 At the back, it gets sleek and long LED taillights sitting neatly at the sculpted tailgate. 6/11 The i5 gets a sleek cabin in sync with exterior that features BMW Curved Display, combining a fully digital instrument cluster and a large touchscreen infotainment system. 7/11 The blue accents across the cabin on different places like dashboard, door trims remind us about its electric powertrain. 8/11 The centre console features host of soft-touch buttons and rotary dial with crystal effect meant for various functions. 9/11 BMW claims the i5 offers same space as he standard version of the 5-Series sedan. 10/11 The i5 is claimed to be capable of running 475 km range on a single charge and it takes 30 minutes to be replenished from 10-80% using a fast charger. 11/11 Upon launch, the BMW i5 will target rivals like Mercedes-Benz EQE and Tesla Model S.
First Published Date:
28 May 2023, 10:08 AM IST