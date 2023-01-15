Improving charging infra main solution for reducing range anxiety: Tata Motors

As electric mobility catches up in the country, Managing Director of Tata Motors Passenger Cars, Shailesh Chandra, said that improvement of charging infrastructure will provide nuanced solutions for decreasing range anxiety among buyers. He added that the ability to charge cars fast, mainly on the highways will also help the cause.

He added that in the last one year, around 3,000 chargers have been put up across the country which was not the case four to five years back. And not only Tata Power is putting up these public chargers, there are many regional players and start-ups also which are coming into this space. So in the next two to three years, Chandra said, the situation will be very different.

Also Read : Nitin Gadkari unveils Surakshit Safar initiative to reduce road accidents

At the Auto Expo preview day, the company's executive director Girish Wagh had announced that the company is reimagining its entire product portfolio and operations to achieve net zero greenhouse gas by 2045. Chandra stated that the transition from traditional fuels to EV ecosystem is 'inevitable', and that the world for the automobile company after achieving its net zero target would be 'fully electric'.

Tata Motors has a showcase of 14 different vehicles at the Auto Expo 2023, including four natural gas-powered models, two fuel agonistic, new generation architectures, five BEVs (Battery Electric Vehicles), two Hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles and one Hydrogen internal combustion engine vehicle.

Highlighting the company's launches, Chandra noted that the products will cover the entire spectrum of price points and therefore, people with multiple affordability levels could buy a car. "As far as mainstreaming of EV products is concerned, I think we have come some distance in terms of bringing a product which can do that" he added, referring to the Tata Tiago EV.

First Published Date: