HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Improving Charging Infra Main Solution For Reducing Range Anxiety: Tata Motors

Improving charging infra main solution for reducing range anxiety: Tata Motors

As electric mobility catches up in the country, Managing Director of Tata Motors Passenger Cars, Shailesh Chandra, said that improvement of charging infrastructure will provide nuanced solutions for decreasing range anxiety among buyers. He added that the ability to charge cars fast, mainly on the highways will also help the cause.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Jan 2023, 12:26 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Tata Harrier EV
Tata Harrier EV
Tata Harrier EV
Tata Harrier EV

He added that in the last one year, around 3,000 chargers have been put up across the country which was not the case four to five years back. And not only Tata Power is putting up these public chargers, there are many regional players and start-ups also which are coming into this space. So in the next two to three years, Chandra said, the situation will be very different.

Also Read : Nitin Gadkari unveils Surakshit Safar initiative to reduce road accidents

At the Auto Expo preview day, the company's executive director Girish Wagh had announced that the company is reimagining its entire product portfolio and operations to achieve net zero greenhouse gas by 2045. Chandra stated that the transition from traditional fuels to EV ecosystem is 'inevitable', and that the world for the automobile company after achieving its net zero target would be 'fully electric'.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Mg 4 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mg 4 Ev
| Electric | Automatic
₹30 - 32 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mg Air Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mg Air Ev
| Electric | Automatic
₹10 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev
 
Prices are currently unavailable
View Details
Citroen C3 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Citroen C3 Ev
| Electric | Automatic
₹9 - 13 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Punch Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Punch Ev
| Electric | Automatic
₹12 - 14 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago Ev
19.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 250 Km
₹8.49 - 11.79 Lakh***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Tata Motors has a showcase of 14 different vehicles at the Auto Expo 2023, including four natural gas-powered models, two fuel agonistic, new generation architectures, five BEVs (Battery Electric Vehicles), two Hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles and one Hydrogen internal combustion engine vehicle.

Highlighting the company's launches, Chandra noted that the products will cover the entire spectrum of price points and therefore, people with multiple affordability levels could buy a car. "As far as mainstreaming of EV products is concerned, I think we have come some distance in terms of bringing a product which can do that" he added, referring to the Tata Tiago EV.

First Published Date: 15 Jan 2023, 12:07 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Motors electric mobility electric vehicles EVs EV
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ultraviolette_F77-Electric_Motorcycle_2
Auto Expo 2023: These two-wheeler makers get ready to zoom in
Auto_Expo_2023_2
Auto Expo 2023: These carmakers are ready to woo consumers
Auto Expo 2023 will be held three years after the previous edition. The expo was cancelled last year due to Covid restrictions.
Which carmakers will be absent from the Auto Expo 2023?
MG5 is an electric five-seater SUV with a range of around 400 kms on a single charge.
Auto Expo 2023: MG5 EV will be showcased along side MG4 and MG Air
MG4_EV_14
This electric hatchback is all set for India debut at Auto Expo 2023

Trending this Week

A number of globally-acclaimed car models - like this Toyota bZ4X electric car - are on display at Auto Expo 2023.
Auto Expo 2023 officially starts tomorrow: How to book tickets, reach venue
Keeway_SR250
Keeway SR250 is one of the best exhibits in two-wheeler segment at Auto Expo 2023
BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel cars have been temporarily banned in Delhi due to rise in air pollution.
Delhi bans BS 3 petrol, BS 4 diesel cars again. Here is why
Maruti Suzuki Fronx features a sporty and aerodynamic silhouette that gives it a muscular stance.
Maruti Fronx compact SUV, based on Baleno, showcased at Auto Expo 2023
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber

Explore Car EMI’s

Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
EMI starts from
₹ 30,396
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
EMI starts from
₹ 40,624
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599

Latest News

EVs may eventually kill growing demand for SUVs. Here's why
EVs may eventually kill growing demand for SUVs. Here's why
Traffic movement to be affected in Delhi ahead of BJP roadshow
Traffic movement to be affected in Delhi ahead of BJP roadshow
Auto Expo 2023: Kia KA4 is a hunk on wheels
Auto Expo 2023: Kia KA4 is a hunk on wheels
In pics: Maruti Suzuki eVX electric car concept set for reality in 2025
In pics: Maruti Suzuki eVX electric car concept set for reality in 2025
In pics: Kia KA4 at Auto Expo 2023 previews new-gen Carnival
In pics: Kia KA4 at Auto Expo 2023 previews new-gen Carnival

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city