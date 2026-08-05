If I were buying the Tata Nexon EV, this is the variant I would pick

The Tata Nexon EV continues to be one of the strongest electric SUV options in the Indian market, offering a wide range of variants, two battery pack options and a feature list that spans from practical to premium. Positioned between the Punch EV and the Curvv EV , the Nexon EV has become a key product in Tata Motors’ electric vehicle portfolio.

Currently, the Nexon EV is available in multiple trims with prices ranging from 12.49 lakh rupees to 17.49 lakh rupees (ex-showroom). The range is split between the MR (Medium Range) versions with a 30 kWh battery and the 45 variants that use a 45 kWh battery pack.

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Two battery options, two distinct experiences

The MR variants are powered by a front-mounted electric motor producing 129 hp and 215 Nm of torque, while the 45 variants develop 144 hp and the same 215 Nm of torque. Tata claims a 0-100 km/h time of 9.2 seconds for the MR versions and 8.9 seconds for the 45 variants.

The difference becomes more significant when it comes to range. The 30 kWh battery offers a claimed range of 275 km, whereas the 45 kWh battery extends that to a claimed 489 km. The larger battery also supports up to 60 kW DC fast charging, allowing a 10-80 per cent charge in around 40 minutes.

The variant I would choose

If I were spending my own money on the Nexon EV, the Empowered 45, priced at 15.99 lakh rupees, is the variant I would pick.

The reason is simple: it gets the larger battery and the stronger motor while also offering almost every feature that genuinely improves day-to-day ownership. It includes ventilated front seats, leatherette upholstery, a 360-degree camera, a JBL sound system with a subwoofer, blind-spot monitoring, front parking sensors, an auto-dimming IRVM and 60:40 split rear seats.

At this price point, those features feel more meaningful than the cosmetic upgrades offered by the Red Dark editions or the panoramic sunroof and ADAS package available in the top-spec variants.

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The best value alternative

For buyers with a tighter budget, the Fearless+ MR at 13.79 lakh rupees stands out as the value pick. It offers 10.25-inch displays, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, a wireless charger and connected car features while remaining significantly more affordable than the Empowered range.

However, it misses out on the larger battery, which is the biggest reason I would still stretch to the Empowered 45 if the budget allows.

What the range offers

The Nexon EV line-up starts with the Creative+ MR, which already includes LED lighting, automatic climate control, six airbags, ESP, a touchscreen infotainment system and connected car technology.

The Fearless variants add projector LED headlamps, alloy wheels and larger displays, while the Empowered variants bring the premium comfort and safety equipment. The Empowered+ 45 adds a 12.3-inch touchscreen, panoramic sunroof, frunk, V2L and V2V functionality and a 7.2 kW AC charger, and the Empowered+ A 45 is the only version equipped with Level 2 ADAS.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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