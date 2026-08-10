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Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles If I Was Buying The Kia Syros Ev, This Is The Variant I Would Pick

If I was buying the Kia Syros EV, this is the variant I would pick

By: Ryan Paul Massey
Updated on: 10 Aug 2026, 16:35 pm
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  • The Kia Syros EV HTX 51.4 kWh offers the strongest mix of long range, practical features, and value without stretching the budget.

Kia Syros EV HTX 51.4 kWh combines the longest claimed range with practical features aimed at everyday driving.
Kia Syros EV
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₹17,700/ month
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Kia has entered the compact electric SUV space with the Syros EV, and the variant that stands out most is the HTX with the 51.4 kWh battery pack. It combines the longer 526 km claimed range with several everyday features that are genuinely useful, while avoiding the significant price jump of the top-end trims.

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The Syros EV is priced between 13.50 lakh and 20 lakh and is available in seven variants across five trim levels. It is Kia’s second mass-market electric model for India and sits below the Carens Clavis EV in the brand’s EV lineup.

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Which variant makes the most sense?

For most buyers, the HTX 51.4 kWh strikes the best balance between price and equipment. It is priced at 18 lakh (ex-showroom), which keeps it well below the HTX+ and X-Line variants while still offering the larger battery and the stronger electric motor.

The features that matter most in daily use are included here. The HTX gets a rear defogger, rear wiper and washer, rear parcel tray, sliding and reclining rear seats, a 60:40 split rear seat, rear centre armrest, and LED cabin lighting. The extended-range version also adds connected car technology and OTA software updates, making it a more future-ready option.

These are the features I would prioritise over premium additions such as ventilated seats, a Harman Kardon audio system, or ADAS, especially considering the price difference.

Also Read : Kia Syros EV First Drive Review: A Better Syros, But Is It Worth The Price?

Battery and performance

The Syros EV is available with 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh battery packs. The larger battery produces 171 bhp and 255 Nm, while the smaller battery develops 135 bhp and 255 Nm.

Kia claims an ARAI-certified range of 526 km for the 51.4 kWh version and 443 km for the 42 kWh version. The larger battery also delivers a claimed 0-100 kmph time of 8.1 seconds.

Charging support includes 11 kW AC and 100 kW DC fast charging. According to Kia, both battery versions can charge from 10 to 80 per cent in 39 minutes using a 100 kW DC charger.

Safety

One of the strengths of the Syros EV range is that key safety equipment is not limited to expensive variants. Every version gets six airbags, ABS, electronic stability control, hill-start assist, tyre pressure monitoring system, all-wheel disc brakes, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, Isofix child seat anchors, and rear parking sensors.

Colours and variants

The Syros EV is offered in nine exterior colours and three interior themes, depending on the variant. The top-spec X-Line is available only with the larger battery and starts at 20 lakh.

My pick

If I were spending my own money, I would choose the Kia Syros EV HTX 51.4 kWh. It delivers the long-range battery, useful technology such as OTA updates, and practical family-friendly features like the rear parcel tray and rear defogger, without becoming unnecessarily expensive. It is the variant that offers the strongest value proposition in the lineup.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 10 Aug 2026, 16:35 pm IST
TAGS: Kia syros kia syros
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