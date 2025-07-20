Iconic Kinetic DX to return as EV, to be launched on July 28. Check details

The Kinetic DXis making a comeback in electric guise. The Kinetic Green DX is slated for launch on July 28, 2025. This would be Kinetic’s second attempt at reviving a legacy nameplate after the E-Luna recently.

Kinetic Green, a subsidiary of the Kinetic Group, had recently submitted the design patent for the new scooter. The patent reveals a striking resemblance to the original Kinetic Honda DX.

The Kinetic DX scooter, produced from 1984 to 2007 by a joint venture between India's Kinetic Engineering and Japan's Honda Motor Company, was based on the Honda NH Series scooters and powered by a 98 cc two-stroke, air-cooled engine. The new one will be an all-electric model instead.

Kinetic DX: What to expect

Side panels have been changed to look like the original model in spirit, and the rear accommodates a new grab rail, rather than a spare tyre, found on the original. The 'Kinetic' logo is displayed on the diminutive flyscreen of the design patent, rather than 'Kinetic Honda' on the original.

The technical details are kept under wraps on the new Kinetic electric scooter. However, anticipate the model to be aimed at family purchases with a good blend of performance and range. There are no details on the launch as of yet but we look forward to Kinetic releasing more information in the near future. Interestingly, the company continues to post stories around the history of the Kinetic Honda scooter on its social media pages.

The electric scooter segment of the family has several options and the new Kinetic electric scooter will challenge the Bajaj Chetak, Ather Rizta, TVS iQube, Ola S1 X, etc. It will be interesting to know what Kinetic has to offer other than the nostalgic hook.

