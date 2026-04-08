Hyundai Venus and Earth concepts preview next-gen Ioniq EV design language

Among all that can be said about Hyundai ’s Ioniq range, one of the key factors that sets it apart from other all-electric lineups is the sleek, retrofuturistic design ethos defined by sharp lines and pixel-like lighting signatures. Now, the South Korean carmaker is gearing up to reimagine its styling direction for its EVs and has released teaser images of two new concept models to hint at what’s in store.

To be named Earth and Venus, the two concepts mark a distinct shift from the pixel-heavy styling seen on models such as the Ioniq 5 and the now-discontinued Ioniq 6. Instead, the teasers highlight cleaner surfacing with sharper creases and minimalist LED lighting elements.

Hyundai’s new EV concepts signal a move away from pixel design, previewing future Ioniq styling direction.

One of the images shows the shadowy rear profile of a gold-finished model, featuring a blacked-out central section on the tailgate and slim tail lamps that slightly cut into the bodywork. Also visible is a sloping roofline and an integrated lip spoiler, suggesting a fastback-style silhouette.

The second image previews the front fascia of a silver model, characterised by a thin, horizontal LED light bar paired with angular lighting elements that form an arrow-like pattern. The front section appears to adopt a short bonnet and a steeply raked windshield. Cladding around the wheel arches hints that this model could take the form of an SUV.

Hyundai has not confirmed which name corresponds to which concept, nor has it disclosed technical specifications or final body styles. However, the move suggests an evolution in the brand’s EV design philosophy as it continues to expand the Ioniq portfolio.

The concepts are expected to be revealed later this month, with global events such as the Beijing Auto Show and Milan Design Week likely venues for their debut.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

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