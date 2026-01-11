Hyundai Staria Electric MPV Makes Its Debut in Europe At Brussels Motor Show

South Korean automaker Hyundai recently expanded its electric vehicle lineup with the debut of the Staria Electric MPV at the Brussels Motor Show. Additionally, the production of the electric MPV is slated for Hyundai’s Ulsan plant in Korea, with the first units expected to arrive in European and Korean markets during the first half of 2026.

Battery and Power

The Hyundai Staria Electric is powered by an 84-kWh battery, which sends power to an electric motor producing 214.5 bhp, sending power to the front wheels. Notably, the Hyundai Staria Electric features the integration of an 800V high-voltage architecture, allowing the vehicle to charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in approximately 20 minutes. The 84-kWH battery pack boasts a WLTP range of up to 400 km, making it fit for city and highway use.

Configurations

According to Hyundai, the Staria Electric will be launched in two configurations to suit different consumer needs. The seven-seat Luxury variant has been tailor-made for families prioritising high-end comfort, interior space and leisure activities. For commercial use or larger groups, the nine-seat Wagon variant provides a solution for shuttle operations. Beyond passenger transport, the company further states that the Staria Electric is utilitarian with a 2,000 kg towing capacity and Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology, which allows the battery to power external electrical equipment.

Interior and Cabin Space

On the inside, the cabin has been modernised to include a 'Connected Car Navigation Cockpit'. In addition to that, the dashboard features a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch digital infotainment system. Moreover, Hyundai has included over-the-air (OTA) software update capabilities, allowing for remote improvements to navigation and system performance.

Colour Options

The Hyundai Staria Electric is expected to be available in eight exterior colours, including Abyss Black Pearl, Creamy White, Classy Blue Pearl, Shimmering Silver Metallic, Ecotronic Grey Pearl, Cast Iron Brown Pearl, Dynamic Yellow and Galaxy Maroon Pearl. The electric MPV will also offer multiple interior colour schemes, including Black one-tone, Black/Ecru Beige two-tone, Black/Anthracite Brown two-tone, Black/Bordeaux Brown two-tone and Grey/Rotorua Cream two-tone.

In a statement, Xavier Martinet, President and Chief Executive of Hyundai Motor Europe, said, “Hyundai continues to expand its electric offering to meet everyday mobility needs in Europe. Staria Electric brings our EV expertise to a vehicle that many customers already know and trust, combining Staria’s impressive space and flexibility with a new, fast-charging, high-voltage system and updated interior to deliver practical, efficient electric mobility for real-world use across Europe."

