India to play stellar role in achieving 20 lakh EV sales globally by 2030, says Hyundai CEO

India will play a crucial role in achieving Hyundai 's target of selling 20 lakh electric cars globally by 2030, believes the company's President and CEO Jose Munoz. During a town hall meeting with Hyundai Motor India employees at the South Korean automaker's Gurugram office, he also said the company plans to strengthen its electric vehicle portfolio in India.

Munoz stated that Hyundai is dedicated to making electric cars more accessible and suited to the Indian consumers' needs, in alignment with the country's push for green and environment-friendly mobility solutions. PTI quoted him saying that Hyundai Motor Company will continue to support Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) to expand its electric vehicle portfolio and invest in the necessary infrastructure to support this shift.

Speaking further about India's role in Hyundai's global business, Munoz said that the country has emerged as a world-class automotive manufacturing and regional export hub and is integral to the car manufacturer's global vision. He further added that to meet the growing demand for passenger vehicles, HMIL's Upcoming manufacturing facility in Talegaon, Maharashtra, will play an important role in improving local manufacturing capabilities.

Hyundai aims EV expansion in India

Currently, Hyundai sells two electric cars in India, Creta Electric and Ioniq 5. While the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is positioned in the premium segment of the Indian electric passenger vehicle market, the Creta EV is the most affordable electric vehicle from the brand in the country. India is currently the third largest market globally in the automaker's international operations map. HMIL's IPO has helped the automaker to invest and expand in new products and additional production capacity in the country.

After launching the Creta EV, Hyundai is gearing up to introduce three more electric cars in India. Last year, the automaker stated that it would launch four new mass market electric vehicles in India, including the Creta EV. This upcoming range of electric vehicles will be manufactured at its Talegaon-based facility, which was acquired from General Motors in 2024.

Interestingly, Hyundai was the first OEM in India’s passenger vehicle market to step into the electric vehicle segment when it launched the Kona Electric back in 2019. This was followed by the CKD-built Hyundai Ioniq 5 launched in 2023.

