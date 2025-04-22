Hyundai NEXO to be used by Indian Oil to test Hydrogen cars in India, MoU signed

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has partnered with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IndianOil) to explore the future of hydrogen-powered vehicles in India. The two companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to begin real-world testing of hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) on Indian roads.

As part of the agreement, Hyundai has handed over one unit of its hydrogen-powered SUV, the Hyundai NEXO, to IndianOil. The vehicle will be tested over a period of two years, covering around 40,000 kilometres. The goal is to assess the vehicle’s performance, reliability, and maintenance needs under Indian conditions.

The trial will also include a Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) study to understand how affordable and efficient these hydrogen vehicles could be in the long run. The companies hope the data will provide useful insights into the economic and environmental benefits of hydrogen mobility. With this collaboration, Hyundai and IndianOil are aiming to pave the path for cleaner and more sustainable mobility in India.

Also Read : Hyundai Motor Group unveils its next gen hybrid system. Will it power the upcoming Creta and Seltos?

Future plans

Hyundai isn’t stopping here. The company is also working with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) to build a high-tech Hydrogen Innovation Centre. This centre will support startups and auto companies in testing their hydrogen-related technologies and components. It is expected to be a major hub for innovation in green hydrogen.

Also watch: Hyundai Creta EV review | India’s best-selling SUV goes electric | Range, Battery, Price expectation

Why Hydrogen?

Hydrogen fuel cell vehicles like the Hyundai NEXO generate electricity by combining hydrogen with oxygen. The only emission from the tailpipe is water vapour. These vehicles are seen as a promising solution for reducing carbon emissions and cutting down on fossil fuel use.

Also Read : Two out of three Hyundai cars sold during FY25 in India were SUVs. Check details

Commenting on the partnership, Unsoo Kim, the Managing Director of HMIL said, “We aim to combine Hyundai’s global hydrogen technology with India’s energy expertise to make green hydrogen an affordable and sustainable solution. This partnership is an important step in showing the potential of hydrogen as a clean fuel for the future." Alok Sharma, the Director of R&D at IndianOil, added, “Hydrogen fuel is key to India’s clean energy future. Working with Hyundai will help us understand and develop fuel cell technology for greener transportation."

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: