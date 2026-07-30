Hyundai Neira Electric MPV breaks cover in Indonesia, resemblance to Kia Carens Clavis EV

Hyundai has showcased a new electric MPV prototype at the 2026 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS), offering the first glimpse of what the company's derivative of a Kia Carens Clavis EV could be like. Christened as the Hyundai Neira Prototype, the concept previews an electric MPV that could enter the Indian market, marking the brand's entry into the country's fast-growing electric vehicle as well as three-row MPV segments.

The Hyundai Neira Prototype at the GIIAS has been officially described as a seven-seat electric SUV, developed for Indonesian families; the electric car actually leans towards an MPV bodystyle and comes with a striking resemblance to the Kia Carens Clavis EV, which indicates the two models could share the same architecture as well as key components. With the Kia Carens Clavis EV already available in the Indian market and electric utility vehicles witnessing a strong surge in demand, the Hyundai Neira makes a strong case for an Indian launch.

The Hyundai Neira's silhouette, long roofline, expansive glass area and three-row proportions closely mimic those of the Carens Clavis EV that is available in India. The similarities suggest the Neira could use the same platform, electric powertrain and several other mechanicals as the Carens Clavis EV. Interestingly, Hyundai and Kia already share platforms, engines and technologies across multiple products globally. However, such products differentiate through distinct styling and interiors. In India, the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos are among the best-known examples of this strategy.

The Neira comes incorporating Hyundai's latest electric vehicle design philosophy. It gets a full-width LED light signature, vertically stacked lighting elements and a largely closed-off front fascia. Also, there is a chunky silver-finished lower bumper giving the EV a more rugged appearance. The technical specifications of the Neira have not been disclosed. But if Hyundai brings it to India in the near future, expect it to share the battery pack, driving range, motor output and charging capabilities with the Carens Clavis EV.

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