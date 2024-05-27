HT Auto
Hyundai Motor India launches first 180 kW DC fast EV charging station in Chennai

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 May 2024, 12:31 PM
Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has announced the inauguration of its first 180 kW DC fast public electric vehicle (EV) charging station in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. This station features both 150 kW and 30 kW connectors. Located at Spencer Plaza Mall on Anna Salai in the Thousand Lights area, HMIL stated that this station is strategically positioned to offer convenience to customers, being close to amenities such as coffee shops, restaurants, and shopping avenues.

This charging station is the first of HMIL's plan to install 100 fast public EV charging stations at key highways and cities across Tamil Nadu. The initiative underscores HMIL’s commitment to expanding the EV infrastructure in the state, aiming to facilitate a seamless and efficient charging experience for EV users. Jae Wan Ryu, Executive Director of Corporate Planning at HMIL, highlighted that this initiative aligns with Hyundai's vision of 'Progress for Humanity,' emphasising the company's goal to enhance the convenience of all EV users.

Also Read : Hyundai Alcazar SUV facelift spied, front profile partially revealed

EV owners can benefit from the quick charging capabilities of this new station, which is accessible through HMIL’s Charger Management System in the myHyundai App. The app allows users to easily locate and navigate to the charging station, pre-book charging slots, make digital payments, and monitor the charging status remotely. This system is designed to provide a hassle-free experience for both Hyundai and non-Hyundai EV users.

Currently, over 170 charging points in Tamil Nadu are mapped in the "EV Charge" section of the myHyundai app, providing enhanced convenience for EV users across the state. HMIL plans to expand its EV charging infrastructure to 485 stations by 2030. Additionally, the company has announced plans to introduce five new EVs by 2030, with the first mass-market EV set to launch in 2025. This expansion is part of HMIL's broader strategy to support sustainable mobility and encourage more customers to adopt electric vehicles.

Previously, HMIL introduced Hyundai Soirée, an exclusive premium customer engagement program tailored for owners of the all-electric Hyundai IONIQ 5. This initiative aims to cultivate stronger relationships with customers, elevate their ownership experience, and gather insightful feedback to enhance Hyundai's offerings continually.

First Published Date: 27 May 2024, 12:31 PM IST
TAGS: Executive IONIQ 5 Hyundai hyundai motor india hyundai ioniq 5 electric vehicle

